Suspects

After an alleged assault on his girlfriend in the 4600 block of Village Lane, a 24-year-old Baytown man tried to escape from custody, according to Baytown police.

Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the man, Christopher Anthony Munoz, became angry while being taken to jail in a police car and yelled profanities at the officer. He then tried to open the car door and damaged the door to the extent it would not open.

