After an alleged assault on his girlfriend in the 4600 block of Village Lane, a 24-year-old Baytown man tried to escape from custody, according to Baytown police.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the man, Christopher Anthony Munoz, became angry while being taken to jail in a police car and yelled profanities at the officer. He then tried to open the car door and damaged the door to the extent it would not open.
He was charged with impeding breathing and escape, Fernandez said.
Three arrested in break-in
Police responded to a burglary of a store in the 2100 block of James Bowie Drive about 2 a.m. Wednesday after a neighbor heard glass breaking and saw three men at the business.
Fernandez said police identified all three as Baytown residents and took them into custody. One was identified as a juvenile and turned over to his parents. The other two were identified as 17-year-old Brandon Pounds and 17-year-old Joel Nunez.
Runaway
A 16-year-old Baytown girl, Fatima Medina, was reported as a runaway about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as Hispanic, with a fair complexion, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with a slim build. She has blond hair and brown eyes. She has a scar from her right wrist to her upper arm.
Missing person
A 52-year-old Baytown man, Wilton W. Barron, was reported as a missing person about 10 p.m. Tuesday. He is described as white, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with blue eyes, brown hair and a heavybuild.
Burglaries
• Burglary of a building was reported in the 3900 block of Decker Drive Monday.
• Construction equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6800 block of Garth Road Tuesday.
• Computer equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Riggs Street Tuesday
Thefts
• A black 2020 Jeep with Texas license NBF593 was reported stolen in the 300 block of Blackberry Lane over the weekend.
• A gray 2010 Honda Civic with Texas license NDD125 was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Village Lane Tuesday.
• A gray 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan with Texas license LWK658 was reported stolen in the 6500 block of Garth Road Tuesday afternoon.
• A welding machine was reported stolen in the 300 block of Highway 146 Monday.
• Money and other items were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Tompkins Road Monday.
• A stolen BMW was recovered in the 4300 block of Plumeria Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Monday.
• Vehicle parts and tools were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 Monday.
• A boat and trailer were reported stolen in the 100 block of Evergreen Road Tuesday.
• Two stolen tailgates were recovered in the 1300 block of Mabry Road Tuesday.
