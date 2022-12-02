The Environmental Protection Agency will provide an in-person update on the San Jacinto Waste Pits Superfund Site at 6 p.m. Monday at the Highland Community Center, 604 Highland Wood Drive in Highlands.
The site, located north and south of the Interstate 10 bridge over the San Jacinto River, contains dioxin, a cancer-causing chemical, that was dumped there in the 1960s.
Work started in November on removing contamination in the area south of the bridge, and the EPA is still studying a final order for removal of the toxin north of the bridge.
At the meeting, according to a notice from the EPA, an update will be provided on current site activities and next steps. After the update there will be a question-and-answer session. There will also be an update on the remediation activities the public can expect to see through the spring of 2023.
Actual excavation is planned for only part of the year because of the danger of having the former dump site open to the elements during hurricane season.
In addition to the option of attending in person, audio-only remote attendance is possible by calling 1-202-991-0477 and entering the code 909033633#.
The slide presentation of the meeting and documents related to the site can be found at www.epa.gov/tx/sjrwp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.