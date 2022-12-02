The Environmental Protection Agency will provide an in-person update on the San Jacinto Waste Pits Superfund Site at 6 p.m. Monday at the Highland Community Center, 604 Highland Wood Drive in Highlands.

The site, located north and south of the Interstate 10 bridge over the San Jacinto River, contains dioxin, a cancer-causing chemical, that was dumped there in the 1960s.

