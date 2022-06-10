Cheryl Duncan Sides, 45, of Dayton, went to be with Jesus on June 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Cheryl was born May 27, 1977 in Baytown, Texas to Johnnie and Julia Duncan.
After graduating from Sterling High School, she attended Lee College where she studied Cosmetology and then became a Licensed Cosmetologist. While using her creative talents, she formed many deep and meaningful relationships at salons in Baytown: Excellence, Exclusive Images, Shades of Nuance and Magnolia Terrace in Crosby. Her co-workers and clients became more like family than friends.
In 2012, Cheryl married the love of her life, Tom Sides and blended their families together having four children between them. Cheryl was also “Mom” to many, as she and Tom opened their home to her “bonus kids” as she lovingly referred to them.
Cheryl cherished spending time with Tom and all of their children. She especially enjoyed planning vacations for the entire family, with cruising being her favorite. As a natural caregiver, she devoted much of her time and energy to family members, including her grandmother who recently passed away. Cheryl was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Dayton.
Cheryl is survived by husband, Thomas D. Sides, Jr.; children, Reece Jones, Amber Sides, Abigail Gordon, Logan Sides, Patrick McDuffy, Whitney Williamson, Morgan Williamson, Madilyn Blakely, Tyler Holloway and many others.
Survivors also include: mother, Julia Duncan; sister Christie Zadrapa, husband Chris and nephew Duncan as well as in laws, Thomas D. Sides, Sr. and Robin Sorenson and honorary granddaughter, Emmalyn. Cheryl also leaves behind many special friends, too numerous to list.
She was preceded in death by her daddy; Johnnie L. Duncan, and grandparents; Julian and Mildred Christie and Darlene Neidhart.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Cheryl will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First UMC - Dayton.
The family will receive guests at a reception, immediately following the service.
First United Methodist Church
106 S. Cleveland
Dayton, TX 77535
Floral arrangements may be delivered from 8 to 9 a.m. on the morning of the service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to First UMC in Cheryl’s memory to support ministries benefitting children and youth.
