A man reported being knocked unconscious and robbed as he walked in the 1300 block of Ash Street about 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the man reported he was walking home when he heard voices behind him then was hit in the back of the head with a fist. A neighbor found him on the ground and contacted his wife.
Stolen items included a Samsung phone and a Samsun tablet.
The unknown suspect was reported to be wearing all black, including a black ski mask
Runaway
A 14-year-old girl, Kiara Ramirez, was reported as a runaway Monday.
She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with a medium build. She is white with a light complexion, brown eyes, strawberry blond hair and has a nose ring. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black beanie hat and a long purple wig. She carried a striped purse.
Burglaries
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive Sunday night.
• A building burglary was reported in the 200 block of West Nazro Street about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.
• A home burglary was reported in the 400 block of East Adoue Tuesday.
• Tools and electronics were reported stolen from a residence in the 5200 block of Interstate 10. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.
• Tools were reported stolen from a building in the 100 block of West Cleveland Street Tuesday.
• Jewelry was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Forrest Avenue early Monday morning. The vehicle is thought to have been left unlocked.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Commerce Street Tuesday.
• A storage unit was reported burglarized in the 4200 block of North Main Street Tuesday.
Thefts
• Tarps were reported stolen from a truck in the 6800 block of Thompson Road Sunday night.
• An air conditioner was reported stolen in the 7200 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Monday.
• A blue and black tricycle was reported stolen in the 100 block of North Egret Canal Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4500 block of Castleview Drive Monday afternoon.
• Trailer ramps were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 Monday night.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Windy Lane Tuesday.
