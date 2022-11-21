Altamira Oriole
Mike Williams

Have you ever heard of an Oriole? No, not the black and white cookie. Orioles are colorful birds that eat berries, fruit, insects, and nectar. These birds are not only interesting to look at, they also have an intriguing natural history.

To start, there is a distinction between Old World Orioles and New World Orioles. Old World Orioles are in the family Oriolidae, which contains Figbirds, Pitohuis, and Orioles like the Black-naped Oriole, the Brown Oriole, and the Green Oriole, to name a few. These birds are distributed across Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia. While similar diets, sizes, behaviors might link them to New World Orioles, there are contrasting plumage colors and patterns and genetic differences which split the group into two different families.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.