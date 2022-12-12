Baytown Junior Forum completed their annual toy program, Goodfellows, on December 3. Sign-up days for parents to register their children for toys were held over four days in early November. This year Goodfellows saw the sign-up of 644 children, in 295 families. As each child registered for the program receives two age-specific toys, the program passed out well over 1,200 toys.
As with every year, the program could not operate without the assistance of community businesses and residents. BJF “wraps” their toys each year in bags donated by Linebaugh Law Firm. The brown paper bags are decorated by BJF volunteers and many local organizations and companies. This year Baytown Junior Forum ladies were assisted with decorating bags by Goose Creek Memorial AVID students, participants of The Art League of Baytown’s Miracle Star program, Northstar, and many area teachers and students.
Toys were moved from storage to the Baytown Community Center where they were passed out with help from DD Autosports for transportation and by employees of Kirby Inland Marine and Sienna Shipyards. Once the toys reached the Community Center, BJF members were helped again by Linebaugh Law Firm to off-load the toys and bag them.
In addition to the help provided by these generous organizations, Goodfellows Toy Program could not fund the purchase of the toys without the monetary donations of local residents, the publicity provided by the Baytown Sun, or the fundraising efforts of Baytown Junior Forum’s Designer Purse Bingo. Baytown Junior Forum members are thankful to everyone in the community that steps up each year to ensure the program’s success.
If you’d like to make a monetary donation to next year’s program, donations can be brought to The Baytown Sun or mailed to Goodfellows c/o BJF, PO Box 8116, Baytown, TX 77522. Checks are preferred and should be made out to Goodfellows.
