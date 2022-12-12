Baytown Junior Forum completed their annual toy program, Goodfellows, on December 3.  Sign-up days for parents to register their children for toys were held over four days in early November.  This year Goodfellows saw the sign-up of 644 children, in 295 families.  As each child registered for the program receives two age-specific toys, the program passed out well over 1,200 toys.

As with every year, the program could not operate without the assistance of community businesses and residents. BJF “wraps” their toys each year in bags donated by Linebaugh Law Firm.  The brown paper bags are decorated by BJF volunteers and many local organizations and companies.  This year Baytown Junior Forum ladies were assisted with decorating bags by Goose Creek Memorial AVID students, participants of The Art League of Baytown’s Miracle Star program, Northstar, and many area teachers and students.  

