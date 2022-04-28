Barbers Hill takes Game 1, shellacks Manvel 11-1

The Barbers Hill Lady Eagles softball team hosted the Lady Mavericks from Manvel Wednesday night, defeating them 11-1 in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.
The Barbers Hill squad was up 10-1 by the end of the fifth inning, scoring once again in the sixth.
The Lady Eagles' Delaney Dunham got on the scoreboard in the first inning with a single on a 1-0 count, scoring a run in the process.
Lady Eagles players Estela Garza, Dunham, KateLynn Cooper and Chesnee Faile helped add four more runs in the third inning, all driving in runs throughout the game.
On the mound, Barbers Hill's Hailey Nutter chalked up a victory through four innings, only giving up two hits and one run. She struck out eight and only walked one batter. Raegan Malone came out of the bullpen for two innings in relief.
"They pitched well enough to keep Manvel off the scoreboard, but they need to be a little more crisp in future outings," Head Coach Aaron Fuller said.
The Lady Mavericks' Mariah Lantz ended up with the loss after four innings, letting six runs get by off seven hits.
Prepping for the playoff games ahead, Fuller said the team will have to step up their level of play for upcoming matches in area-wide play.
Next for the Lady Eagles will be facing Manvel again, this time on the Lady Maverick's home field. The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. If the Lady Eagles are successful, they will face Richmond Foster team in the area-wide round.
"If we take care of business again tonight then we’ll have Richmond Foster next week in the Area round," Fuller said. "Foster has been playing well all season. They’re a really tough team, so we’ll have our work cut out for us, but I think we’re up for the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.