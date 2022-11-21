Here are the 10 most-read articles from baytownsun.com for Nov. 14-20:
1. Excellence awarded in public safety (Wednesday)
Here are the 10 most-read articles from baytownsun.com for Nov. 14-20:
1. Excellence awarded in public safety (Wednesday)
2. Strong Timberview finish ends BH season (Saturday)
3. Anderson’s 7th TD lifts BCA to semis (Saturday)
4. Baytown Nissan distributes Thanksgiving dinners to those in need (Wednesday)
5. Family of Cameron Redus, killed by campus police officer, reaches settlement with UIW (Wednesday)
6. Long runs push BH from playoffs (Friday)
7. Police Beat – Homicide suspect arrested (Monday)
8. Mohlman talks mental health at Harris Center (Monday)
9. ClearSky Health breaks ground for medical rehabilitation hospital (Friday)
10. No. 1 Franklin flexes on Anahuac (Friday).
The most-read articles for the year so far were “Man, woman charged with child sexual assault in Chambers County (Aug. 18), “Black History Month — Where would this world be without the Black men and Black women” (Feb 9), “City officials mum on Swan Mansion after Dolcefino’s ‘sex club’ allegation” (June 4).
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
