Chambers County Commissioners Court approved engaging Griffith, Moseley, Johnson, and Associates (GMJ) to assist the County and work with HOK, the architect the county hired to design a new Justice Center. GMJ are not architects, but consultants in construction and operations. GMJ’s fee is $150,000 plus travel expenses.
Commissioner Tommy Hammond asked, “Where does this end? We have used this firm and they helped us tremendously, but at what point does it stop?”
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne asked to speak and told the court “I don’t care where it ends, but I would like to have these consultants through the jail construction. I don’t care if they stay on for the offices or not.”
Commissioners Billy Combs and Hammond said they want to know what the scope of the agreement with GMJ is. “They are saying they will bill $150,000 at a monthly rate, but at what scope?” Judge Jimmy Sylvia pushed the motion forward and said, “We don’t need a scope. Right now, we are voting to approve a payment of $150,000. When that is gone then we would have to approve another contract for another fee.”
An employee in Chambers County Road and Bridge spoke up and asked Judge Sylvia if GMJ’s function was ‘value engineering.’ The Judge responded that it was. (Value engineering is a systematic analysis of the functions of various components and materials to lower the cost of construction of the building process with a tolerable loss of performance or functionality. Value engineering does not always necessitate oversight by an outside consultant.)
A resolution was adopted supporting the creation of a Lee College Branch location in Mont Belvieu in partnership with the City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD. According to George Barrerra, Chambers County purchasing agent, on the project’s steering committee, there will be no increase in taxes. Judge Sylvia, also on the steering committee stated, “The students in Barbers Hill ISD will receive reduced tuition rates at the new branch. Hopefully, students in the rest of the county will too, but maybe not, and not as reduced as the Barbers Hill students.”
Canvassing of Nov. 8 Joint Election results were reported to the court by Leanne Martin and Heather Hawthorne from the County Clerk’s office. Martin said the voter turnout was 46% overall, with voting in precinct 15 with the lowest turnout at 35%. Precinct 15 is in Mont Belvieu south of I-10. There were 4,959 in-person voters on Nov. 8, and 10,487 early voters. Chambers County has 33,313 registered voters. Hawthorne informed the court that only 5,000 voters are allowed in each voting precinct, so at least one voting precinct will be split in 2023.
The court approved several TGS projects and tax abatement amendments to TGS 6363, LLC Tax Abatement, and proposed a Chapter 381 agreement. The agreement involves funding five deputies and equipment for the industrial area.
Tax abatement applications were approved for Coneflower Storage Project, LLC, and Sumika Semiconductor Materials Texas, Inc.
TxDOT is raising rates on toll roads by 2.2 percent for 2023. The Commissioners approved an SH 99 Consent Letter for 2023 Toll Escalation. Chambers County could take the tolls, and road maintenance set the rates, and collect the fees, but Chambers County commissioners voted to leave all maintenance and fee collection matters with TxDOT.
Road and Bridge asked for the release of contingency money on Kilgore Parkway for the detour around the Enterprise pipeline along with the Needlepoint intersection improvements estimated at $30,000. An Enterprise engineer said the pipeline had to be encased or the road routed around it. Commissioners voted for the funds to be released and the work to be accomplished.
The justice center being built by the county requires closing Washington Avenue for use in the justice center footprint and parking. TxDOT’s Ana Mijares said a new survey is needed before a progress report sought by the judge can be issued.
The new Cove Trash collection site will open and the old site close on Jan. 2.
On its consent agenda, the court approved payment of more than $170,000 to Motorola for the purchase of 20 radios for the Sheriff’s Office, 16 radios for EMS-Communications and three for Technology-Communications.
