Chambers County Commissioners Court approved engaging Griffith, Moseley, Johnson, and Associates (GMJ) to assist the County and work with HOK, the architect the county hired to design a new Justice Center. GMJ are not architects, but consultants in construction and operations. GMJ’s fee is $150,000 plus travel expenses.

Commissioner Tommy Hammond asked, “Where does this end? We have used this firm and they helped us tremendously, but at what point does it stop?”

