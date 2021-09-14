Heavy rainfall appeared to be the biggest threat to Baytown and Chambers County, according to a Monday afternoon update from the Chambers County Office of Emergency Management.

Deputy Emergency Manager Bill Vola said the latest forecast indicated the local area would hit peak sustained winds early Tuesday morning of about 40 mph.

Of greater concern, he said, was the prediction of 15-20 inches of rain through the weekend.

Most area schools have announced plans to be closed today. Most will decide today about Wednesday operations depending on the amount of storm damage.

Tuesday closures had been announced for schools in Anahuac, Barbers Hill, Channelview, Crosby and Goose Creek. Lee College Tuesday classes — both in-person and virtual — are cancelled.

The Goose Creek school board meeting scheduled for Monday night is rescheduled for Thursday.

Trash collection in Baytown will be late today.

Harris County district courts are closed today.

Chambers County offices closed at 3 p.m. Monday and are scheduled to re-open at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Chambers County, Baytown and other cities have crews working through the storm to respond to downed trees. 

Residents are advised to avoid being out on the road, but to watch for downed power lines or debris in roadways if they are out.

