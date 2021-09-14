Sorry, an error occurred.
Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 77F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 5:57 am
Heavy rainfall appeared to be the biggest threat to Baytown and Chambers County, according to a Monday afternoon update from the Chambers County Office of Emergency Management.
Deputy Emergency Manager Bill Vola said the latest forecast indicated the local area would hit peak sustained winds early Tuesday morning of about 40 mph.
Of greater concern, he said, was the prediction of 15-20 inches of rain through the weekend.
Most area schools have announced plans to be closed today. Most will decide today about Wednesday operations depending on the amount of storm damage.
Tuesday closures had been announced for schools in Anahuac, Barbers Hill, Channelview, Crosby and Goose Creek. Lee College Tuesday classes — both in-person and virtual — are cancelled.
The Goose Creek school board meeting scheduled for Monday night is rescheduled for Thursday.
Trash collection in Baytown will be late today.
Harris County district courts are closed today.
Chambers County offices closed at 3 p.m. Monday and are scheduled to re-open at 8 a.m. Wednesday
Chambers County, Baytown and other cities have crews working through the storm to respond to downed trees.
Residents are advised to avoid being out on the road, but to watch for downed power lines or debris in roadways if they are out.
