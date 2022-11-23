Long-billed Curlew

Gulf Coast Bird Observatory surveys for non-breeding shorebirds along the Upper Texas Coast as part of our research. GCBO intern, Alex Pearcy, and I monitor Matagorda Beach, Bryan Beach, Quintana Beach, Surfside Beach, and Follet’s Island from the beginning of August to the end of March. Our target species are Piping Plover, Snowy Plover, Red Knot, Black Skimmer, and American Oystercatcher. We often come across other bird species as well. For instance, the Long-billed Curlew.

Long-billed Curlews are classified as being the largest shorebird in North America. They migrate from their breeding grounds in the Western United States and Southwest Canada to their wintering grounds in California, Texas, and Louisiana. 

