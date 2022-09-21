Live music is coming to Baytown’s downtown arts district Friday with Music at Town Square, an eclectic mix of performances hosted by the ACE District and local band Brightwire.
Brightwire reached out to The Baytown Sun in May to raise awareness of local performers. Band member Samuel Barker said he was looking for a place to bring those performers together. “For a while, we had places like Cork Grinder and The Dirty Bay Beer Company that had open mics and booked local, original artists, which helped musicians to share exposure and provided a way to network with each other.”
Dr. Yvonne Thomas, who heads up the Arts, Culture and Entertainment council that promotes the arts in downtown, saw a chance to collaborate. Friday’s performance will be the first such collaboration. Another is scheduled for Oct. 16, and more expected to follow.
The ACE District, which has frequent events in the area, handled location logistics, and Brightwire used its connections to line up performers.
“We’ve had a really good response so far,” Barker said. “It was slow up until a few weeks ago, then people started streaming in wanting to perform. Right now, we’ve got some songwriters who will be playing some original songs, some singers who will be performing pop hits to backing tracks and a couple of rappers. There should be a great mix of sounds for everyone to enjoy. We really didn’t want it to turn into just a bunch of acoustic, folksy performers, which I know is odd since that’s where we come from, but the Baytown community’s tastes move far beyond that so it was nice to get the opportunity to mix it up a bit.”
Music will start about 7 p.m. and probably finish about 9 p.m., he said.
The performers will be, in order, Brightwire, Adam Stanley, Nolan Shanks, Dexter Gutierrez, Tucker Hart, Kevin Choate and Ryan Dickson, Osvaldo Ramos, Michael Sanchez and Lindsey Wing.
Barker said there are already some artists lined up for the Oct. 14 event.
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiesta Fest at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lee College Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 and include live performances by local artists and food tastings from several local restaurants. Tickets for children 12 and under are $15.
Five artists or groups are scheduled to perform, PAC Director Taylor Dobbs said. They are:
• Edith Alejandra
• CTS Band — Queen of Tejano and Latin Tribute
• De Los Gaspar mariachi band
• Mariachi Bosque mariachi band
• Mejikenze Ballet Folklorico traditional dance group.
Tastings from five local restaurants are included in the ticket price. Participating restaurants are Cuban Café, Ricardo’s, Taqueria Arandas, Bocanegra’s and Como en Mexico.
