Chambers County Sheriff deputies have arrested a suspect wanted for killing a man in Harris County.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Haden Kennedy of Anahuac, was arrested after a Chambers County Deputy responded to a call for service around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 concerning a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days before. While investigating, the deputy spoke with detectives from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Persons division and discovered a homicide had occurred in their jurisdiction a few days before that matched the description the deputy was gathering, Chambers County Sheriff officials said.
Harris County court records state that Kennedy shot and killed Clinton Bemis in Harris County on Oct. 9.
After investigating, the deputy was able to find Kennedy and then called for assistance from Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit and Covert Investigations Unit deputies. They found Kennedy in his vehicle, traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near milepost 807. Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and Kennedy was taken into custody just over an hour after the initial call for service.
Kennedy was held at the Chambers County Jail until Harris County Sheriff’s Office could take custody and transport him to the Harris County Jail.
Jail records indicate that Kennedy is incarcerated at the Harris County Jail on a $400,000 bond for murder. Kennedy is facing additional charges in Chambers County for Failure to Identify.
“I appreciate the fast response and investigative skills of my Deputies who helped to quickly take this suspect into custody and off the streets of Chambers County,” Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.