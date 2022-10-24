Suspect Haden Kennedy

Chambers County Sheriff deputies have arrested a suspect wanted for killing a man in Harris County. 

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Haden Kennedy of Anahuac, was arrested after a Chambers County Deputy responded to a call for service around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 concerning a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days before. While investigating, the deputy spoke with detectives from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Persons division and discovered a homicide had occurred in their jurisdiction a few days before that matched the description the deputy was gathering, Chambers County Sheriff officials said. 

