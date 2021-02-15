In Baytown, seniors could have a luxury living facility along Blue Heron Parkway if a Houston developer’s proposal comes to fruition.
Highlands native and Robert E. Lee High School graduate Gerald Teel of the Gerald A. Teel Company real estate firm gave his pitch to council members during a recent work session. Teel laid out plans for the facility on a 13-acre parcel of land on the northside of Blue Heron Parkway.
Teel made a similar proposal in 2016. The idea was nixed after Red Berry Hill neighborhood residents expressed concerns about safety, traffic, drainage, and overcrowding at nearby Crockett Elementary.
“In that scenario, we had some neighbors that said if you had a senior project, it might be better than what you are proposing,” Teel said.
Teel spoke about how he developed a senior project in Mont Belvieu — The Retreat at Barbers Hill.
“It is an age-restricted property meaning of the (residents) has to be 62 years or older to move in,” Teel said.
Teel said funding for the development would come through a 221(d)(4) HUD loan.
“It is basically where HUD guarantees a loan much like they would on a house,” Teel said. “It is a HUD-ensured loan.”
In addition to the 13-acres, Teel also owns 23.9 acres on the southside of Blue Heron Parkway. There is a detention pond nearby.
“There is a walkway around the 23.9 acres that provides an amenity,” he said.
The living facility would consist of one- and two-bedroom cottages with attached garages. Some amenities include a 7,500-square-foot club and shared space, a resort-style pool and hot tub, an outdoor pavilion, outdoor seating with a covered barbeque area, an outdoor fire pit, and a putting green. Animal lovers can enjoy a dog park or take a walk on a nearby path. The detention area would feature a fountain.
The development will also have a salon, trash service, van transportation, a business center, a library with a fireplace, a 24-hour coffee bar, a “great” room with a kitchen and Internet, television, and an alarm in each cottage.
Teel said he also intends to put up a 50-foot tree screen.
“The property is heavily wooded, and we are going to try and keep it natural,” Teel said.
The layout of the senior development will have four to six units in each building. Teel said the units would have a residential look to them, with no garages in the front.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo said it looked to him like a great project. The mayor added he was surprised the development was for 62 and up instead of the usual 55 and up.
“It is the HUD requirements,” Teel said. “When they do the financing, they do 62 plus.”
Capetillo said the development could benefit Baytown seniors greatly.
“With the retirees we have among our citizens, this will provide a living option for those that want to stay in Baytown. I appreciate your effort,” Capetillo said.
The development would sit in District 4, which falls within Councilwoman Heather Betancourth’s district. She asked Teel if he had any plans to develop the other 23 acres.
“I have no plans now,” teel said. “If Phase 1 goes well, I’d like to come back and do another phase.”
Betancourth said she likes the project a lot.
“I am glad to see this filling gap the other one missed out on,” she said.
Betancourth said the neighborhood is active, and they will want to know more about the project. She proposed some future interaction with them and the developer, perhaps on Zoom.
“You are filling a gap with the luxury senior living we have here,” Betancourth said. “I like that it is in District 4.”
Teel said he is hoping to break ground by 2022.
“If I can get started on construction a year from now, I’d be a happy camper,” Teel said.
