INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Could Barbara Jordan have made a difference in the results of Trump’s impeachment?

Since we are celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021, I was asked to consider writing an article featuring the late Barbara Charlene Jordan. I first met Barbara Jordan when I was a teen attending the historical Baytown George Washington Carver High School. Professor Edward Franklin "E. F." Green, the (former Carver High School principal, educator/administrator that the new Goose Creek CISD Junior School #6 was named in his honor) recruited Barbara Jordan to speak during a Carver High School Commencement Exercise, the Class of 1962.
Barbara Jordan, who was well known for her involvement in the Civil Rights Movement, was an American lawyer, educator and politician. She was a Democrat and was the first African-American elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction and the first Southern African -American elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Barbara Charlene Jordon was born on February 21, 1936 in Houston, Texas’s Fifth Ward. She died on January 17, 1996 in Austin, Texas and pneumonia was determined the cause of her death. She was only 59 at the time of her death.
Jordan’s father, Benjamin Jordan, was a Baptist preacher and warehouse clerk and consequently her life centered on church life. Her mother, Arlene Patten Jordan was a public speaker and teacher in her father’s church. Through her mother, Jordan was the great-granddaughter of Edward Patton, who was one of the last African-American members of the Texas House of Representatives prior to disenfranchisement of Black Texans under Jim Crow. Barbara Jordan was the youngest of three children.
Jordan attended the Roberson Elementary School and Phyllis Wheatley High School, graduating in 1952 with honors. She credited a speech she heard in her high school years by Edith S. Sampson with inspiring her to become an attorney, however because of segregation, she was not allowed to attend the University of Texas at Austin, so instead she chose to attend Texas Southern University (TSU), an historical-black institution in Houston, majoring in political science and history. At Texas Southern University, Jordan was a national champion debater, defeating opponents from Yale and Brown and tying opponents from Harvard University. Jordan graduated magna cum laude and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern University in 1956. At TSU she pledged Delta Gamma chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She attended Boston University School of Law, graduating in 1959.
Jordan taught political science at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama for a year. In 1960, she returned to Houston and started a private law practice.
Jordan was best known for her eloquent opening statement at the House judiciary Committee hearing during the impeachment process against former President Richard Milhous Nixon, and the first African-American as well as the first woman to deliver a keynote address at the 1976 Democratic National Convention. Jordon was the first African-American to be buried in the Texas State Cemetery, was a member of the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors from 1978-1980 and she was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, among numerous other distinguished honors.
Jordan’s work as chair of the U. S. Commission on Immigration Reform, which recommended reducing legal immigration by about one-third, is frequently cited by American immigration restrictionists.
Now that I have provided you with some insight and background on Barbara Jordan, I would like to share with you exactly how this all came about. Mr. Robert "Bob" Hoskins (former Baytown City Councilman) who recently contacted me was hoping to influence me to do something (write an article) in recognition of the influence that the former State Representative, the late Barbara Jordan had on many people, Whites, Blacks, Hispanics, others in the 1970’s. The desire of Mr. Hoskins was especially interesting in that this individual is himself White and a Republican. More specifically, he wanted me to include the thirteen minute speech that Jordan made during the Watergate hearings. He felt that perhaps some of what she was pointing out during that particular speech could be applicable arguments in today’s time. If you are not keeping up with what I am saying, he was talking about the recent Donald J. Trump impeachment trial. It is this gentleman’s belief that if, the late Barbara Jordan had been in the house during the Trump impeachment trials, and she had delivered the same powerful speech she delivered during the Richard Milhous Nixon impeachment trial, perhaps she may have influenced a different outcome. As Mr. Hoskins sees it, maybe some of the Democrats would not have pursued impeachment (s) due to the points made or perhaps maybe more of the Republicans would have joined with the Democrats for conviction in the trial (s). We will never know. But one thing that is apparent, when Barbara Jordan spoke, it was eloquent and people listened to what she was saying.
Because of the influence that Barbara Jordan had on many people of different races, I have no doubt that she may have been able to convince more of today’s Senators to vote to impeach or not impeach Trump; however, it is my strong personal belief that with the large number of unprincipled individuals we currently have in congress today, and with these individuals putting party over country by failing to live up to their sworn obligations to uphold the constitution of the United States and to defend democracy, I’m afraid the end results would have been the same.
On July 25, 1974, Jordan delivered a 15-minute televised speech in front of the members of the U. S. House Judiciary Committee. She presented an opening speech during the hearings that were part of the impeachment process against Richard Milhous Nixon. This speech is thought to be one of the greatest speeches of 20th-century American history.Throughout her speech, Jordan strongly stood by the Constitution of the United States. She defended the checks and balances system, which was set in place to inhibit any politician from abusing their power. Jordan never flat out said that she wanted Nixon impeached, but rather subtly and cleverly implied her thoughts. She simply stated facts that proved Nixon to be untrustworthy and heavily involved in illegal situations, and quoted the drafters of the Constitution to argue that actions like Nixon's during the scandal corresponded with their understanding of impeachable offenses. She protested that the Watergate scandal will forever ruin the trust American citizens have for their government. This powerful and influential statement earned Jordan national praise for her rhetoric, morals, and wisdom.
Below is a copy of the 13-minute speech that began after Barbara Jordan was recognized by the Chairman of the U. S. House of Representative – House Judiciary Committee recognizing the impeachment of President Richard Milhous Nixon – July 24, 1974.
"Thank you, Mr. Chairman.
Mr. Chairman, I join my colleague Mr. Rangel in thanking you for giving the junior members of this committee the glorious opportunity of sharing the pain of this inquiry. Mr. Chairman, you are a strong man, and it has not been easy but we have tried as best we can to give you as much assistance as possible.
Earlier today, we heard the beginning of the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States: "We, the people." It's a very eloquent beginning. But when that document was completed on the seventeenth of September in 1787, I was not included in that "We, the people." I felt somehow for many years that Washington and Alexander Hamilton just left me out by mistake. But through the process of amend-ment, interpretation, and court decision, I have finally been included in "We, the people."
Today I am an inquisitor. An hyperbole would not be fictional and would not overstate the solemnness that I feel right now. My faith in the Constitution is whole; it is complete; it is total. And I am not going to sit here and be an idle spectator to the diminution, the subversion, the destruction, of the Constitution.
"Who can so properly be the inquisitors for the nation as the representatives of the nation themselves?" "The subjects of its jurisdiction are those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men." And that's what we're talking about. In other words, [the jurisdiction comes] from the abuse or violation of some public trust.
It is wrong, I suggest, it is a misreading of the Constitution for any member here to assert that for a member to vote for an article of impeachment means that that member must be convinced that the President should be removed from office. The Constitution doesn't say that. The powers relating to impeachment are an essential check in the hands of the body of the Legislature against and upon the encroachments of the Executive. The division between the two branches of the Legislature, the House and the Senate, assigning to the one the right to accuse and to the other the right to judge, the Framers of this Constitution were very astute. They did not make the accusers and the judgers—and the judges the same person.
We know the nature of impeachment. We've been talking about it awhile now. It is chiefly designed for the President and his high ministers to somehow be called into account. It is designed to "bridle" the Executive if he engages in excesses. "It is designed as a method of national inquest into the conduct of public men." The Framers confided in the Congress the power if need be, to remove the President in order to strike a delicate balance between a President swollen with power and grown tyrannical, and preservation of the independence of the Executive.
The nature of impeachment: a narrowly channeled exception to the separation-of-powers maxim. The Federal Convention of 1787 said that. It limited impeachment to high crimes and misdemeanors and discounted and opposed the term "maladministration." "It is to be used only for great misdemeanors," so it was said in the North Carolina ratification convention. And in the Virginia ratification convention: "We do not trust our liberty to a particular branch. We need one branch to check the other."
"No one need be afraid"—the North Carolina ratification convention—"No one need be afraid that officers who commit oppression will pass with immunity." "Prosecutions of impeachments will seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community," said Hamilton in the Federalist Papers, number 65. "We divide into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused." I do not mean political parties in that sense.
The drawing of political lines goes to the motivation behind impeachment; but impeachment must proceed within the confines of the constitutional term "high crime[s] and misdemeanors." Of the impeachment process, it was Woodrow Wilson who said that "Nothing short of the grossest offenses against the plain law of the land will suffice to give them speed and effectiveness. Indignation so great as to overgrow party interest may secure a conviction; but nothing else can."
Common sense would be revolted if we engaged upon this process for petty reasons. Congress has a lot to do: Appropriations, Tax Reform, Health Insurance, Campaign Finance Reform, Housing, Environmental Protection, Energy Sufficiency, Mass Transportation. Pettiness cannot be allowed to stand in the face of such overwhelming problems. So today we are not being petty. We are trying to be big, because the task we have before us is a big one.
This morning, in a discussion of the evidence, we were told that the evidence which purports to support the allegations of misuse of the CIA by the President is thin. We're told that that evidence is insufficient. What that recital of the evidence this morning did not include is what the President did know on June the 23rd, 1972.
The President did know that it was Republican money, that it was money from the Committee for the Re-Election of the President, which was found in the possession of one of the burglars arrested on June the 17th. What the President did know on the 23rd of June was the prior activities of E. Howard Hunt, which included his participation in the break-in of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist, which included Howard Hunt's participation in the Dita Beard ITT affair, which included Howard Hunt's fabrication of cables designed to discredit the Kennedy Administration.
We were further cautioned today that perhaps these proceedings ought to be delayed because certainly there would be new evidence forthcoming from the President of the United States. There has not even been an obfuscated indication that this committee would receive any additional materials from the President. The committee subpoena is outstanding, and if the President wants to supply that material, the committee sits here. The fact is that on yesterday, the American people waited with great anxiety for eight hours, not knowing whether their President would obey an order of the Supreme Court of the United States.
At this point, I would like to juxtapose a few of the impeachment criteria with some of the actions the President has engaged in. Impeachment criteria: James Madison, from the Virginia ratification convention. "If the President be connected in any suspicious manner with any person and there be grounds to believe that he will shelter him, he may be impeached."
We have heard time and time again that the evidence reflects the payment to defendants money. The President had knowledge that these funds were being paid and these were funds collected for the 1972 presidential campaign. We know that the President met with Mr. Henry Petersen 27 times to discuss matters related to Watergate, and immediately thereafter met with the very persons who were implicated in the information Mr. Petersen was receiving. The words are: "If the President is connected in any suspicious manner with any person and there be grounds to believe that he will shelter that person, he may be impeached."
Justice Story: "Impeachment" is attended—"is intended for occasional and extraordinary cases where a superior power acting for the whole people is put into operation to protect their rights and rescue their liberties from violations." We know about the Huston plan. We know about the break-in of the psychiatrist's office. We know that there was absolute complete direction on September 3rd when the President indicated that a surreptitious entry had been made in Dr. Fielding's office, after having met with Mr. Ehrlichman and Mr. Young. "Protect their rights." "Rescue their liberties from violation."
The Carolina ratification convention impeachment criteria: those are impeachable "who behave amiss or betray their public trust."4 Beginning shortly after the Watergate break-in and continuing to the present time, the President has engaged in a series of public statements and actions designed to thwart the lawful investigation by government prosecutors. Moreover, the President has made public announcements and assertions bearing on the Watergate case, which the evidence will show he knew to be false. These assertions, false assertions, impeachable, those who misbehave. Those who "behave amiss or betray the public trust."
James Madison again at the Constitutional Convention: "A President is impeachable if he attempts to subvert the Constitution." The Constitution charges the President with the task of taking care that the laws be faithfully executed, and yet the President has counseled his aides to commit perjury, willfully disregard the secrecy of grand jury proceedings, conceal surreptitious entry, attempt to compromise a federal judge, while publicly displaying his cooperation with the processes of criminal justice. "A President is impeachable if he attempts to subvert the Constitution."
If the impeachment provision in the Constitution of the United States will not reach the offenses charged here, then perhaps that 18th-century Constitution should be abandoned to a 20th-century paper shredder!
Has the President committed offenses, and planned, and directed, and acquiesced in a course of conduct which the Constitution will not tolerate? That's the question. We know that. We know the question. We should now forthwith proceed to answer the question. It is reason, and not passion, which must guide our deliberations, guide our debate, and guide our decision.
I yield back the balance of my time, Mr. Chairman.
July 24th, 1974: Rep. Barbara Jordan – U.S. House of Representatives, 18th District of Texas – House Judiciary Committee Member
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.