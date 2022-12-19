Assaults
• A man reported being shot in the arm as he was walking to a gas station. The shooting happed in the 300 block of West Baker Road about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Fernandez said the victim was in stable condition. The suspect vehicle was a black four-door passenger car.
• A Crosby man, 22-year-old Darius Sallie, was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pushed the mother of his child to the ground and choked her about 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Village Lane.
Robbery
A resident of the 100 block of Harold Lane said he was robbed at gunpoint about 8 p.m. Friday.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the man reported he was walking into his garage when an unknown man came up behind him, pointed a gun at his head and demanded all his money. The robber took his wallet and fled in a blue sedan.
The suspect is described as a black man about 22-29 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.
No one was injured, Fernandez said.
Burglaries
• A phone and medications were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Garth Road about 11 a.m. Friday.
• A burglary was reported in the 600 block of Riggs Street about 6 a.m. Saturday.
• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of North Main Street over the weekend.
• About $30 was reported stolen in the 3200 block of North Main Street Sunday night.
Thefts
• A vehicle was reported stolen about 4:20 a.m. Friday and later recovered in the 3400 block of McKinney Road.
• Metal was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Garth Road Friday.
• A two-wheel cart dolly was reported stolen in the 6700 block of North Highway 146 Saturday.
• About $400 was reported stolen in the 500 block of Park Street Sunday.
• A 10-foot enclosed white trailer with Texas license 95974K was reported stolen in the 2800 block of North Alexander Drive Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 5400 block of Decker Drive over the weekend.
