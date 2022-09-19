After answering questions on traffic, their vision, city issues, and tax rates, candidates in the Baytown city council race responded as to why voters should consider them for this fall’s election.
The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 11. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and lasts until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Charles Johnson, incumbent District 3 councilman
Voters should choose me for three reasons. The first being, that I listen. I listen to my citizens. I listen to city staff. I listen to my colleagues on council. I listen to learn so I can make the best decision.
I build relationships. Building relationships is key to serving on council. The relationships I’ve built with citizens are one of the keys to making the best decisions. It’s through those relationships citizens know they can approach me when I’m out shopping, at functions, or by calling, sending a text, or an email. Building relationships with staff gives me the opportunity to ask questions, give my opinion and learn from them why certain recommendations are made. Building relationships with fellow council members so we can work together to keep making improvements through policy for our city.
Lastly, I genuinely care about the well-being of others. I’ve visited with citizens about issues ranging from needing a new trash can because a wheel fell off to helping my constituents in Lakewood’s voices be heard about not wanting a tank farm going in next to a nursing home. In each of those examples, I was called because a citizen’s quality of life had been or was going to be affected. I did what was necessary to help resolve the issue because I care.
Ken Griffith, District 3 candidate
There’s an old saying I heard before. “People don’t care what you know until they know that you care.” And that’s what I attend to bring to the District 3 City Council seat local representation that cares. Not only for my constituents in District 3 but for all my fellow citizens in Baytown, Texas.
Michael Emmanuel, District 2 candidate
I have passion to get things done for my neighborhood. And since I am a self-employed small-business owner, I have the time to dedicate to city council and the numerous meetings and commitments the role demands. Besides my passion and availability, I have demonstrable problem-solving skills attained from leading a healthcare company and a real estate brokerage firm. My professional experience has proven that I an help organizations reach strategic goals. As a self-starter with strong work ethic, I believe I can add value to city council while advocating for my district.
Sarah Graham, District 2 candidate
I want to work for my neighbors! I have committed and vested relationships embedded in our Baytown community. I went to school in Baytown, owned my primary home for over 20 years in Pelly, and spent my entire adult life working for important Baytown roots such as Amegy Bank (formerly Baytown State Bank), Lee College, City of Baytown Wetlands Center, and now Goose Creek CISD.
People don’t have to question my investments or integrity. They don’t have to wonder what my intentions are when it comes to my hometown because they know me and my history. They know they can rely on me to extend a helping hand when issues present themselves. I know the unique culture of Baytown, our diverse assets, and even areas we can improve upon. I’ve raised my family here and want the very best for my children as well as our friends and family. Representing District 2 will not be a title or money maker for me. This is an opportunity to help my neighbors and speak up for our community. I’m a local mover and shaker and have a proven track record of helping navigate challenging issues around town. I listen, research, and help vocalize needs when given opportunities to represent important entities within my hometown. I’m the best choice for District 2 because Sarah Graham loves Baytown and when you love something, you work hard to preserve and care for it! Let’s Build Up Baytown Together!
