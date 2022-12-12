Volunteers wrapped more than 1,700 presents for the Baytown Blue Santa Christmas giveaway Saturday.
A large turnout of both police and community volunteers made short work of the task, finishing in just 2 ½ hours.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 77F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 11:46 pm
Volunteers wrapped more than 1,700 presents for the Baytown Blue Santa Christmas giveaway Saturday.
A large turnout of both police and community volunteers made short work of the task, finishing in just 2 ½ hours.
Many have already been distributed, and all families who will receive gifts have already been selected and notified.
By the Oct. 31 application deadline, the Blue Santa program received requests from 240 families with a total of 575 children.
“This is just another example of some of the things that our officers do and they want to serve the community, and they give their free time as well as the time that they’re on duty to try to make Baytown a better place,” Police Chief John Stringer said as he and his family wrapped presents.
Stringer is early in his second year as Baytown police chief and said he had not experienced a similar program before coming here.
“This is so well organized. It’s so well-funded and supported from the community—this is what community policing is all about. When it spills over into your personal life and you’re willing to come in on your off day and serve the community after working all week to serve the community, that says a lot about the character of the officer.”
Behind that organizing is Officer Nathan Gallop, head of the Blue Santa nonprofit organization. “I’ve been the president for 13 years, so I’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way, so every year I learn something new to make it a little easier.”
He said there were a lot of volunteers this year, so that all of the wrapping tables set up in the former armory on YMCA Drive filled quickly.
Students from IMPACT Early College High School and Sterling, GCM and Lee high schools were on hand, as well as Boy Scout Troops 93 from Baytown and 264 from Crosby and Cub Scouts from Crosby.
“We ran out of tables at 10:15 this morning and we just opened up at 10,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.