Horror on the Hill Haunted House Oct 26, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email elisa barton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbers Hill ISD Project Graduation 2023presentsHorror on the HillHaunted HouseThursday, Oct. 27from 7 to 10 p.m.Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29from 7 p.m. - midnightSunday and Monday, Oct. 30-31from 7 to 10 p.m.at McLeod Park,10717 Langston Dr., Mont Belvieu$10 single ticket$20 line jumper ticket$40 fun pass unlimited day pass with line jumperChild-friendly free trick or treating from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Scarier actors won’t be present and all lights will be on, so the little ones can attend and enjoy.Concessions will be available on site during Haunted House hours. 