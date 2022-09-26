The public is invited to Sangria Sunday with Texas House District 128 candidate Chuck Crews.
The free event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Yepez Vineyard, 12739 FM 2354.
Jacqueline Whitaker, Baytown League of Women Voters president, is hosting the event.
“I am happy to have folks there. There is no script or anything like that. But if you want to come out and meet me and ask questions, and see what my position is on various things, that is what this is for,” Crews said.
Homemade Sangria, along with some nibbles and chocolate, will be available at the event.
Crews is the Democratic candidate for District 128, a seat currently held by Briscoe Cain.
Crews, who has a chemical engineering degree from Texas A&M University, has previously worked at Bayer MaterialScience, which is now Covestro. In 2018, Crews became involved with politics as a field organizer for Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s U.S. Senate campaign. He also served for several elections as an election judge.
Crews had previously stated that before the 2020 election cycle, it had been 16 years since a Democrat had run for the District 128 seat. Upon seeing no one else running as a Democrat for the seat, he decided to run.
“It is unfair of me to expect someone to do what I’m not willing to do myself,” Crews said.
District 128 includes most of Baytown. It also covers parts of other area cities, including La Porte, Deer Park, Pasadena, and a part of southeast Houston.
Whitaker said Crews is also scheduled for a Town Hall meeting Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John Tucker Hall on the Lee College campus, 200 Lee Drive, Baytown. The event is being sponsored by the Baytown Area Democrats Club. The public is invited and welcome to attend. They can submit written questions at the event or ask at a microphone. An assigned moderator will ask the questions.
