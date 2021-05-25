At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Baytown Police responded to a call of shots fired at The Brixton Apartments located at 1601 Garth Road.
Detectives arrived on scene and during the course of their investigation, learned that occupants in a maroon vehicle and a black vehicle had exchanged gun fire near the apartment complex.
One of the bullets entered a nearby apartment, striking a 23-year-old pregnant woman in the head as she was inside her apartment. The victim was life-flighted to Memorial-Hermann Hospital.
Early this morning, as a result of the injuries she sustained during this shooting, Dominique Million succumbed to her injuries. The female child she was carrying was successfully delivered and is recovering at Texas Children’s Hospital.
Detectives also learned that a 20-year-old black male was shot in the back as he stood outside the apartment. He was taken to Memorial-Hermann Hospital and underwent a successful surgery. Detectives believe the decedent’s apartment was targeted.
Detectives quickly identified three persons of interest, in this case: Ernest Adams, 22; Jhakeem Monrose, 19; and Shai-Keem Thomas, 20, and are working to determine what, if any role, these three may have had in this shooting.
The Baytown Police Department is committed to the safety of its citizens and will not tolerate this type of crime against members of our community. Anyone who has information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit anonymous tips online at the Baytown Police Department website http://www.baytown.org, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 cash and you will remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.