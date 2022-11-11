Houston Methodist Baytown hospital hosted an open house for hospital supporters and community leaders Thursday to introduce the latest addition to the growing facility, a five-story patient tower and new main lobby.
The 75-bed addition, called Unity Tower, will welcome its first patients Monday morning.
The new building, along with other recent additions, represents a $250 million expansion that started in 2017, CEO David Bernard said. “Today marks another milestone in the history of Houston Methodist Baytown,” he told the assembled crowd.
The hospital, originally San Jacinto Memorial Hospital, opened its first facility in 1948 on Decker Drive. It later became San Jacinto Methodist Hospital, then Houston Methodist Baytown.
In 1988 the hospital built its campus at Garth and West Baker roads.
Bernard said the new lobby will feature a glass wall stating the hospital system’s “I CARE” values—the wall will be installed in a couple of weeks—as well as the statue of Jesus the Great Physician and a smaller replica of the Extending Arms of Christ mosaic that was created in 1963 for Methodist Hospital in the Medical Center.
He said the mosaic in the Baytown lobby was dedicated in appreciation of Ginger and R.D. Burnside and the Cheryl and Gilbert Santana families.
“This 2-foot tall, 13-foot wide replica in Houston Methodist Baytown symbolizes Houston Methodist’s unified faith-based approach to medicine,” he said.
Gilbert Santana, board chairman for the Baytown hospital, thanked the Houston Methodist system for making the investment in the community. He said the five-story tower is the first of two that are planned, though no date has yet been set for adding the second one.
Chamber of Commerce President Tracey Wheeler also spoke on behalf of the community. She said her first job was at San Jacinto Hospital as an X-ray technician assistant.
As Chamber president, she said the three questions people invariably ask if they are considering moving to Baytown or locating a business here are about education, healthcare and crime. Having a strong regional hospital, she said, helps attract business to the city.
Houston Methodist, she said, provides for almost every healthcare need, meaning that residents don’t have to travel to the Medical Center for care.
Bernard introduced the new facility, then guests got to tour it.
The main floor of the new facility has patient admission services, conference rooms and a new pharmacy. Two unfinished features are a hospital gift shop and an Einstein Bros. Bagels, both of which will open next year.
The second floor is an intensive care unit, adding to rather than replacing the existing intensive care capacity.
Its 20 rooms contain the latest technology — some of which is not yet in Medical Center hospitals.
Like all the new patient rooms, the intensive care rooms are served by Alexa devices that allow for ordering meals and other services and provide language translation when needed.
The intensive care rooms are monitored not only by on-site nurses but are also monitored remotely overnight by nurses at the main Houston Methodist Hospital in the Medical Center. Those nurses can communicate with hospital staff, providing an extra layer of observation.
When needed, a camera in each room allows immediate access to a doctor who is able to see the patient and all of the room’s monitoring equipment.
Two of the intensive care rooms are negative-pressure rooms for use with highly infectious patients to prevent air from the room getting into the rest of the hospital. They are accessed through an anteroom and have constant high-efficiency air filtration.
Hospitals increased the use of remote services and telemedicine during the pandemic — many of those tools are built into the new patient rooms.
The third floor contains labor and delivery services and 15 postpartum care rooms.
The fourth and fifth floors are general medical-surgical floors with 20 rooms on each. There are designated bariatric rooms equipped to accommodate very large patients.
Another celebration was held Friday for staff members with Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, stopping by to help cut the ribbon on Unity Tower.
Houston Methodist Baytown CEO David Bernard, Board Chair Gilbert Santana and Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo expressed their gratitude and Will Carter of Congressman Brian Babin’s office presented a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.
