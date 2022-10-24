Public safety, transportation and parks/trails
Harris County is asking voters to approve three bond proposals to allow the county to borrow up to $1.2 billion for capital projects in three broad areas: public safety, transportation and parks/trails.
Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Low 59F. S winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. Low 59F. S winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 9:46 pm
Public safety, transportation and parks/trails
Harris County is asking voters to approve three bond proposals to allow the county to borrow up to $1.2 billion for capital projects in three broad areas: public safety, transportation and parks/trails.
Unlike typical city and school bond election, the county’s proposal doesn’t include a list of specific projects to be funded. Instead, it lists spending categories with specific projects to be determined.
The $100 million requested for public safety would be spent countywide — that is, not allocated by geographical precincts.
Most county court, criminal justice and law enforcement facilities are concentrated in downtown Houston.
The $900 million requested for transportation and $200 million for parks and trails would be spent across the county, with at least $220 million spent in each precinct.
Proposition A, at $100 million, would be for the purpose of building, improving, acquiring or equipping buildings and facilities used for public safety. This could include courthouses, public safety facilities or equipment to enforce or administer the law, including hardening facilities against weather disruptions.
Proposition C, at $200 million, would be for building, improving or acquiring park and trail facilities and recreational facilities.
Proposition B, at $900 million would be for transportation-related improvements. Information shared at community meetings further breaks down this amount:
• Up to $100 million to repair roadways that are currently in very poor condition.
• Up to $300 million to improve roadways to relieve traffic congestion.
• Up to $200 million to improve streetside drainage. While the Flood Control District maintains the bayous and major drainage channels that carry floodwaters away from neighborhoods, this would be for precinct-maintained ditches, culverts and storm sewers alongside streets that carry stormwater to the major drainage channels.
• Up to $50 million for multi-modal transportation. This would be for adding and improving sidewalks, bicycle facilities and mass transit access, including improving ADA compliance.
• Up to $50 million for Vision Zero — targeted safety improvements on streets that have a high number of injury and fatality accidents.
• About $200 million for partnership projects. This would be money available to provide matching funds for transportation projects partially funded by federal grants, cities, utility districts or other entities.
Harris County is accepting public feedback on projects that fit into these categories. Feedback and suggestions can be made at harriscounty2022bond.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.