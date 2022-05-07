Saturday, May 7, is the final opportunity to vote on two amendments to the Texas Constitution that will, if passed, increase the homestead exemption for school taxes for homeowners and allow school districts the option to increase the exemption for elderly or disabled homeowners. Some local cities and school districts also have elections.
The first amendment on the ballot would allow school districts to increase the homestead exemption for elderly or disabled homeowners. The second would increase the homestead exemption for school taxes for all homeowners from $25,000 to $40,000.
No nearby Harris County cities or school districts have elections.
In Chambers County there are elections for Anahuac city and school district positions.
In the City of Anahuac, Danny Thompson is running unopposed for mayor. Voters will choose between Nicole W. Swearingen and Lucas McCrary for Alder-
Alderman Position 4 and between Nathan Trahan and Cash Neaville for Alderman Position 5.
In Anahuac ISD, voters will choose between Kaley Smith and Trent Hart for Position 1 and between Samantha Humphrey and William Lancon III for Position 2. They will also vote on a $47 million bond issue for school facilities.
In Barbers Hill ISD, voters will choose between Mark Anthony Wilson and Cynthia Erwin for Position 1. Benny May is unopposed for Position 2.
In the City of Mont Belvieu, voters will choose between Tommy Henry and Joey McWilliams for Position 5 and between Danny Campbell and Jabo Leonard for Position 6.
Baytown locations for Harris County voters are Baytown Junior School, 7707 Bayway Drive; Gentry Junior School, 1919 E. Archer Road; Stuart Career Tech High School, 300 YMCA Drive; Cedar Bayou Junior School, 2610 Elvinta St.; and Ashbel Smith Elementary School, 403 E. James St.; and J. D. Walker Community Center, 7613 Wade Road. Any voter registered in Harris County can vote at any location in Harris County.
Chambers County has nearby locations at the Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 state Highway 146, Baytown; Goss Library, 1 John Hall Drive, Mont Belvieu; and American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main St., Anahuac. Chambers County voters can vote at any Chambers County location.
The Barbers Hill ISD trustee election and Mont Belvieu city council election have the same hours, but voting is at the Barbers Hill ISD Leadership Support Center, 9600 Eagle Drive.
Early voting ended on Tuesday.
Through the end of early voting Tuesday, 48,130 Harris County residents cast in-person votes, with nearly a third of those on the final day. Another 24,604 mail-in ballots had been received, for a total of 72,734 ballots received through Tuesday.
The only Baytown-area location for early voting, the J. D. Walker Community Center, had 533 ballots cast.
Chambers County had 1,410 in-person early votes cast, also with about a third of those on the final day. There have been 144 mail ballots received, for a total of 1,554 votes cast through Tuesday.
