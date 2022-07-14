Baytown Council will hold a discussion tonight about making a proposed agreement to bring the USS Texas Battleship to Baytown.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St.
In May, council discussed moving ahead with formulating an agreement with the Battleship Texas Foundation, which controls the historic dreadnought, to bring it next to Bayland Island.
“This has been a process of understanding what Battleship Texas Foundation is looking for in an agreement,” Rick Davis, city manager, said. “This is a lease and a participation agreement. It is in its first draft. This not only authorizes a lease of property that the city controls for the berthing of the Battleship Texas at Bayland Island, but it also defines what other things the city will do to participate in bringing the ship here.”
Davis emphasized that the agreement is only a proposal at this point.
“It is not something the council will ratify,” Davis said. “But, it begins a process that will include my taking the council’s feedback, modifying the agreement accordingly, and then sending to Battleship Texas Foundation Executive
Director Bruce Bramlett for them to comment on. And we’ll have other discussions with the council after they’ve had a chance to look at it.”
Going over a draft of the proposed agreement, which council requested, Davis said he based the agreement off a copy the City of Corpus Christi has with those that govern the USS Lexington. Davis said it provides a framework by which City of Baytown could “facilitate and participate in the permanent location of the Battleship Texas to Bayland Island.”
Davis said he used a matrix of the items the Foundation wanted in the agreement. Davis added he made recommendations on what position the city should have on the requested items after talking with a city delegation, which includes Councilwoman Laura Alvarado, Councilman Mike Lester and Mayor Brandon Capetillo. The recommendations are color-coded with green meaning yes, yellow meaning yes, but with conditions and red meaning no.
Davis said the term of the lease would most likely be 40 years.
“In the State of Texas, when a lease exceeds 40 years, it is considered a sale,” Davis said. “To sell it, we would need to go through a different process.”
Davis said utilities for the battleship on Bayland island are readily available.
“Our electrical configuration on the island was crafted in a way that could accommodate the battleship, should it come,” he said. “We are also building a larger lift station out there to accommodate the entire buildout of the island. It has 12-inch waterlines efficient for all of the facilities out there. In terms of availably of infrastructure, we are in a good position to accommodate the battleship.”
The Foundation would be responsible for the connecting and utilization piece, according to Davis.
Davis said the Foundation would control the fundraising and operations of the ship, which saw action in both World War I and II.
“They will go out and do fundraising for dredging and get the ship here. They control that. We do not have any stake in that,” he said. “We agree that we will not engage in fundraising aside from the Foundation for the battleship.”
Davis said after the meeting, the next steps are to obtain council feedback, finalize the proposed agreement and submit it to the Foundation.
