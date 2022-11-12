Longview received an early test in Friday’s Class 5A Division I bi-district football game, but scored the final six touchdowns to earn a 49-15 home playoff win against Crosby at a wind- and rain-lashed Lobo Stadium.

The Longview Lobos improved their season record to 11-0, and advanced to play Frisco Lone Star in an area round postseason contest on Friday Nov. 18 at Dallas’ John Kincaide Stadium. The kickoff time wasn’t set by the time of publication.

