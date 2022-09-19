Brenda Dykes and Donald Jay Jackson

Pilot Club of Baytown thanks Brenda Dykes and Family - Alzheimer’s Platinum Sponsor, in memory of her brother, Donald Jay Jackson

Pictured are sister and brother - Brenda and Donald.

 Submitted photo

Brenda Dykes and Family remembers her brother, Donald Jay Jackson, with $1,000 Platinum Sponsor Donation in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.  Donald’s family - wife Fran and daughter Molly, live in New York. Madi, granddaughter, and mom Karen live in North Carolina. Don graduated from Texas Tech and TCU. He worked in business— offices in Twin Towers. Fortunately, he missed the “9/11” Attack – he went to work early on 9-10 but was going in later on “9-11”.  

Brenda says “He came for my 75th birthday.  He had been diagnosed a few months earlier but I only noticed him quieter.  Alzheimer’s is a silent disease that took him from his family. Can’t describe the pain of losing him piece by piece. He became confused and distant quickly. This disease destroyed his mind and character in an otherwise healthy body. He wouldn’t eat. He was afraid. He was “lost”.”

