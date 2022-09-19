Brenda Dykes and Family remembers her brother, Donald Jay Jackson, with $1,000 Platinum Sponsor Donation in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Donald’s family - wife Fran and daughter Molly, live in New York. Madi, granddaughter, and mom Karen live in North Carolina. Don graduated from Texas Tech and TCU. He worked in business— offices in Twin Towers. Fortunately, he missed the “9/11” Attack – he went to work early on 9-10 but was going in later on “9-11”.
Brenda says “He came for my 75th birthday. He had been diagnosed a few months earlier but I only noticed him quieter. Alzheimer’s is a silent disease that took him from his family. Can’t describe the pain of losing him piece by piece. He became confused and distant quickly. This disease destroyed his mind and character in an otherwise healthy body. He wouldn’t eat. He was afraid. He was “lost”.”
Donald passed away in the Spring of 2022 after losing the battle of Alzheimer’s disease.
The 25th Annual Pilot Club of Baytown Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, (registration 8 a.m., festivities begin at 8:45 a.m.) at Jenkins Park, 4334 Crosby Cedar Bayou Rd, Baytown, TX 77521. For information, call 281-424-7838. To donate, register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk, visit http://act.alz.org/baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.