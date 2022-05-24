Texas held the first primary of 2022 back in March, but runoffs will finally settle two major races.
One puts the Bush family dynasty on the line: Republican George P. Bush, a son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, has spent the past year mounting a primary challenge to Paxton, the two-term attorney general.
George P. Bush is the last of his family still in public office and finished 20 percentage points behind Paxton in a four-way primary. Since then, Bush’s efforts to close the gap have centered on emphasizing Paxton’s legal troubles, including an ongoing FBI investigation into corruption accusations and a separate 2015 indictment on securities fraud charges.
Paxton, who has denied wrongdoing, has broad party support and Trump’s endorsement.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. today.
Candidates in the primary runoff elections are the ones who did not receive at least 50% of the vote in the March 7 primaries.
Harris County
There are three polling locations near or in Baytown. They are:
• Saint Johns United Methodist Church, 501 S. Alexander Drive, Baytown
• J.D. Walker Community Center, 7613 Wade Road, Baytown
• Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby
Any person registered in Harris County can vote at any location. A complete list of polling locations in the county can be found at harrisvotes.com.
Some races of interest include the Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner contest with former Commissioner Jack Morman and challenger Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton. Morman and Mouton are Republicans. They are challenging each other to see who will run against incumbent Democrat Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia in November.
The Harris County judge race is equally as compelling. Alex Mealer and Vidal Martinez are vying to be the Republican representative in the race in November
against incumbent Democratic Judge Lina Hidalgo.
Chambers County
For polling locations in Chambers County, all polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling locations for all precincts are:
• American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main St., Anahuac
• Juanita Hargraves Memorial Library, 108 E. Fear Road, Winnie
• Goss Library, 1 John Hall Drive, Mont Belvieu
• Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 state Highway 146, Baytown
One race of interest in Chambers County is the race for the Texas House District 23 seat. Incumbent Republican Mayes Middleton is running for the state Senate District 11 race.
Republicans Terri Leo-Wilson and Patrick Gurski are challenging each other for Middleton’s vacated seat. One Democrat, Keith Henry, is running for the seat in November.
Other Democratic primary candidates:
• Lieutenant governor: Michelle Beckley, Mike Collier
• Attorney general: Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Joe Jaworski
• Comptroller of public accounts: Janet T. Dudding, Angel Luis Vega
• Commissioner of the General Land Office: Jay Kleberg, Sandragrace Martinez
Other Republican primary candidates:
• Attorney general: George P. Bush, Ken Paxton
• Commissioner of the General Land Office: Dawn Buckingham, Tim Westley
• Railroad commissioner: Wayne Christian, Sarah Stogner
For the latest on Harris County elections, visit www.harrisvotes.org. For Chambers County, go to www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.