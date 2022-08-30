Petty Officer 2nd Class Colton Hughes

Petty Officer 2nd Class Colton Hughes, a native of Baytown, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of San Diego, California. Hughes joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Hughes serves as an information systems technician aboard USS Shoup. “I was inspired to join the Navy for the benefits and to learn about the information systems field,” said Hughes.

Growing up in Baytown, Hughes attended Ross S. Sterling High School and graduated in 2016. Today, Hughes relies upon lessons learned in Baytown to succeed in the military. “I developed management experience in my hometown, which helped me work more efficiently in the Navy,” said Hughes.

