Petty Officer 2nd Class Colton Hughes, a native of Baytown, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy aboard a U.S. Navy warship operating out of San Diego, California. Hughes joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Hughes serves as an information systems technician aboard USS Shoup. “I was inspired to join the Navy for the benefits and to learn about the information systems field,” said Hughes.
Growing up in Baytown, Hughes attended Ross S. Sterling High School and graduated in 2016. Today, Hughes relies upon lessons learned in Baytown to succeed in the military. “I developed management experience in my hometown, which helped me work more efficiently in the Navy,” said Hughes.
These lessons have helped Hughes while serving aboard USS Shoup.
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments. A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
More than 300 sailors serve aboard USS Shoup. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.
Serving in the Navy means Hughes is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national defense because we’re always on the front line to deter anyone who would threaten the United States,” said Hughes.
More than 90 percent of all trade travels by sea, and fiber optic cables on the ocean floor carry 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic.
Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.
“The U.S. Navy – forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power – deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
“The Surface Force will continue to meet the challenge of strategic competition and respond to the realities of the modern security environment,” said Commander of Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener. “ Our efforts are critical to preserve freedom of the seas, deter aggression and win wars.”
Sailors like Hughes have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of restoring a downed computer network to operational capability when we were in the middle of the sea, which allowed us to accomplish the mission and finish strong,” said Hughes.
As Hughes and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means keeping America safe and making sure that civilians don’t have to pay the price for freedom,” added Hughes. “It’s making sure that the home I left is the same home I come back to.”
