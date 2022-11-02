Mixed Martial Arts competition is coming to the Lee College Sports Arena Nov. 12 with A Dragon’s Tale VI, providing a venue for amateur competitors in the sport as well as an opportunity for the college to promote its Songahm Taekwondo programs and raise money for the Lee College Foundation.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the arena, 200 Lee Drive, for the 7 p.m. event. There are 18 competitors expected, which will be nine bouts if all qualify. Tickets range from $28 to $33 and are available at the Lee College Performing Arts Center website, www.lee.edu/pac.
Earlier in the day there is a car show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on campus, and a chili cookoff 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Dometrius Hill is the driving force behind the event. His Songahm Martial Arts academy has hosted similar events at his previous school, Tyler Junior College, and elsewhere. This is his sixth such event.
Hill said the event is another effort by the Lee College Foundation to expand its visibility and donor base. “My goal, though, as associate vice president of academic affairs, is to get students on campus to get them in classes.”
“What this program really backs is not just student athletes, but we have a martial arts program.”
“What we want to do is have as many people on campus as we possibly can,” Hill said. He noted that for people not interested in martial arts, the Performing Arts Center is hosting a play and a jazz concert the same night — and the city’s Arts and Eats Festival is going on at the Town Square a few blocks down Texas Avenue at the same time as the car show on the college campus. “We’ve got something for everyone.”
The program is one of two new degrees approved in February, an associate of applied sciences program to become a Songahm instructor, which prepares students to manage martial arts studios or clubs.
While it’s a brand-new program, Lee College President Lynda Villanueva said it is already proving popular, with 50 students in the first class to be enrolled.
Songahm taekwondo is the style of taekwondo advanced by the American Taekwondo Association and can be taught to all ages. Contests, including the one at Lee College, are regulated by the Combative Sports Program of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Hill said. Officials from that agency will oversee the weigh-in and medical clearance of contestants as well as the contest itself, just as in boxing matches.
Competitive bouts will have three three-minute rounds for amateurs. The last event will be Muay Thai, “very similar to what we call karate kick-boxing,” he said. “Usually that’s a lot of action.”
