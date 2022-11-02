Mixed Martial Arts competition is coming to the Lee College Sports Arena Nov. 12 with A Dragon’s Tale VI, providing a venue for amateur competitors in the sport as well as an opportunity for the college to promote its Songahm Taekwondo programs and raise money for the Lee College Foundation.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the arena, 200 Lee Drive, for the 7 p.m. event. There are 18 competitors expected, which will be nine bouts if all qualify. Tickets range from $28 to $33 and are available at the Lee College Performing Arts Center website, www.lee.edu/pac.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.