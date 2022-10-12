Mayor Brandon Capetillo had lots of good news to share about the City of Baytown during his State of the City address at the Baytown Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Most significant was how pleased Capetillo said he was with this year’s $259 million budget, which council just passed.
“We are in a very good position financially with this budget,” Capetillo said.
Council is expected to adopt a tax rate with a 3.5-cent reduction this Thursday. Capetillo said this is the biggest tax rate reduction for him as mayor. He added the city is trying to keep as many tax dollars as possible in the pockets of taxpayers while also meeting the needs of the citizens.
“We have many needs when it comes to infrastructure and drainage, but we continue to go and look at the tax rate and try and make those adjustments,” Capetillo said.
Capetillo said council and city staff looked at the “big picture” and provided a remarkable budget with continued tax rate reductions.
“There is also additional means that we are keeping taxpayer dollars in the hands of our 65-plus and disabled,” Capetillo added.
The mayor said a 20% homestead exemption currently exists in Texas. In the recently-passed budget, he said there was a homestead exemption increase for 65-plus and disabled up to $80,000. He said there is also a target of about $120,000 that he hopes to see in the following budget proposal.
“That is important because, if you are 65-plus, the median home price is about $120,000,” Capetillo said. “Hopefully soon, we will adopt an exemption that if you are 65-plus or disabled in Baytown, you will pay zero taxes as a resident. That is our goal.”
Capetillo also said Baytown’s housing is going strong, adding that he was informed the Friendswood Development is the No. 9 residential property in Harris County.
“It continues to perform strong,” he said. “People are coming here to Baytown to live.”
Capetillo said the city also has a huge amount of individual companies that help out thanks to the tax base.
“They continue to provide one huge employment base and a tax base that allows us to go and move…so that we can make the adjustments to our tax rates,” Capetillo said. “So, as they come and be successful in the region, we can go and look at the finances and make the adjustments we need.”
Capetillo also talked about public safety. Using a QR code, the mayor asked the audience to say how much they thought the city was spending on public safety. Most in the audience said $41 million. The actual answer, Capetillo noted, was $61 million.
“That means…we invest in our public safety personnel, our police, fire and EMS to continue to keep our citizens safe and certainly when it comes to emergencies and medical treatment,” Capetillo said.
Capetillo asked the audience other questions, and they used the QR code to provide answers.
One question was which team was going to win the World Series this year. Many in the audience said the Houston Astros.
“The point of me asking these questions today is just to get to know you a little bit more,” Capetillo said. “But to also show you as a council and as a mayor that we try to meet all of the needs of our citizens 100%. We do the citizen survey to try and hear back from our citizens, but as you can see, whether it is an ice cream flavor or a sports team, we try and make everyone as happy as possible.”
Capetillo said he asked the World Series question because it shows how people have goals and expectations. He mentioned that in 2013, the Astros had a 51-win season.
“You couldn’t give away season tickets,” he said. “But, they had goals and expectations and someone said we are going to do better. Now, you see our expectation is they are going to be in the World Series. That is the expectation they have now. But they had to go through a series of goals, and a winning season. In 2017, we could all believe it when we were in the line at Academy buying our Astros T-shirts when they finally won a World Series. That is how we have to operate as a city, setting expectations. Our citizens certainly have those expectations.”
Capetillo said next year, the city will celebrate its 75th anniversary. In 1948, voters adopted a new charter to make Goose Creek, Pelly and Baytown one city. He said each citizen should expect to have a commemorative keepsake and they will come up with 75 ways to celebrate the anniversary.
During the luncheon, U.S. Congressman Brian Babin made an appearance to honor Chamber President and CEO Tracey Wheeler, who is celebrating 50 years of service. Babin said Wheeler’s anniversary was entered into the Congressional Record Index by the 117th United States Congress.
“I am elated and very privileged to be able to come here and stand before you folks in Baytown to honor this young lady. She is a tower of power,” Babin said. “We really appreciate her and what she has meant to this community for 50 years.”
Wheeler was awarded a certificate by Babin.
“It will stand as long as the U.S. stands,” Babin said.
Past Chamber Chair Holly Jackson and current Chamber Chair Gilbert Santana presented Wheeler with gifts. One was a bouquet of flowers and she also received a commemorative gold coin with diamonds that has the Chamber’s logo engraved on it.
“This job has meant a lot to me over the years. The past chairs…and the current volunteers are my heroes,” she said. “They make this Chamber the great Chamber it is and I have enjoyed very much serving each of you for these 50 years and hope for a few more.”
