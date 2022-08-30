Photographed are: Catherine Moeller, Senior Patient Services Specialist with Houston Methodist and Baytown Pilot Club Member, Laurie Terry, Administrative Director with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Judy Wheat, Baytown Pilot Club Representative and Adrienne Joseph, Chief Operating Officer with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, walks are held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Founded in 1980 by a group of family caregivers and individuals interested in research, the Association includes our home office in Chicago, a public policy office in Washington, D.C. and a presence in communities across the country. An estimated 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia. In the United States alone, more than 6 million have Alzheimer’s, and over 11 million are providing unpaid care. The Association addresses this crisis by providing education and support to the millions who face dementia every day, while advancing critical research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure.
Houston Methodist as a System is donating $14,000 to sponsor walks across the Greater Houston Area and in Baytown. The Baytown Pilot Club is working with the Alzheimer’s Association to organize the walk. Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is excited to be at the Alzheimer’s Walk being held on Saturday, October 1 at Jenkins Park in Baytown located at 4334 Crosby Cedar Bayou Road. The event start time is 8 am with opening ceremony being held at 8:45 a.m. and the walk starting at 9 a.m.
If you would like to participate in the event, please visit:
