Unfortunately, the Baytown Genealogy Society’s research library was destroyed a year ago when a young speeding driver missed the curve and drove through the society’s research center, destroying computers, record reading machines and other materials.
The building, which was leased by the Society, had to be demolished. The remaining collection of 3,000-4,000 reference materials and books are currently in storage until BGS can find a new location for the genealogy research library.
The Baytown Genealogy Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization, incorporated in 1996. All donations no matter the amounts are gratefully accepted and are tax deductible to the extent of the law.
This would be a perfect opportunity for a major donor or a philanthropist looking to leave a living tribute to a loved one. BGS may be able to sustain the storage unit charges for about a year.
If unsuccessful in finding a suitable facility or donor(s), BGS would be forced to give up Baytown’s great collection. It will not only be a loss to the Society, but also to Baytown as many visitors and out- of- town people have relied upon our organization to help them with their ancestry.
BGS will continue to have meetings and guest speakers but would no longer be able to help folks with hands on reference materials.
You may contact James Winston, President, with any questions or donations at piper965@aol.com. Donations may also be sent to BGS, PO Box 2486, Baytown, TX 77522.
