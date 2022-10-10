A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 10, 2022 @ 8:25 pm
football
District 8-5A-1
School Dist.Season
KW Park 5-0 6-1
PA Memorial 4-0 6-0
Barbers Hill 4-1 5-2
La Porte 3-2 4-3
Crosby 2-3 3-4
Bytn Lee 1-3 3-3
NC Porter 1-3 2-4
GC Memorial 0-4 1-5
Bytn Sterling0-41-5
Last week’s results:
KW Park 41 - GC Memorial 14
Barbers Hill 43 - Bytn Lee 14
Crosby 26 - NC Porter 21
PA Memorial 54 - La Porte 34
District 9-5A-2
School Dist. Season
Dayton 3-0 5-1
FB Marshall 3-0 4-1
PN-Groves 2-1 4-1
Santa Fe. 1-2. 4-2
Texas City. 1-2. 3-3
FB Willowridge 1-2 1-4
Nederland. 1-2 1-5
Dayton 44 - Galena Park 0
FB Marshall 40 - Texas City 0
PN-Groves 56- Willowridge 13
Santa Fe 41 - Nederland 18
District 10-3A-1
School Dist. Season
Orangefield 3-0 4-2
Anahuac 2-1 4-2
E Chambers 2-1 3-2
Tarkington 1-1 3-2
Buna 1-2 1-5
Hardin 0-2 3-2
Kirbyville 0-3 1-5
Orangefield 45 - Tarkington 0
Anahuac 30 - Kirbyville 0
East Chambers 42 - Buna 27
volleyball
District 17-5A
School District
Barbers Hill 9-0
Sterling 7-2
Nederland 6-3
Crosby 5-4
PN-Groves 3-4
GC Memorial 4-5
Lee 2-7
PA Memorial 0-9
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Birthday wishes
Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun.
