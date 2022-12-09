After an expansive search, the City of Baytown has selected its next visionary for the community. The selection committee, made up of Mayor Brandon Capetillo and City Council members, have selected Jason Reynolds as their choice for City Manager, contingent on a contract agreement. The search, that started over the summer, included participation and input from City staff, community stakeholders, and the public. Reynolds was chosen out of 60 nationwide applicants who were evaluated based on the City’s needs as well as experience relevant to the position.
Reynolds has served as the Assistant City Manager for Baytown since July. Prior to that, he was Interim Assistant City Manager with Mont Belvieu and City Manager with Nassau Bay. He also worked with the City of Arlington, Texas for three years and served with Special Forces in the U.S. Army for 13 years.
“I am very proud of our council and staff during this selection process,” Mayor Capetillo said. “We studied each candidate and were able to identify an individual we believe will be the best fit for our community.”
Contract discussions have started and an agreement could be presented to City Council for approval as soon as January 12.
During Thursday’s council meeting, Reynolds was named the interim city manager, a position he will hold until council votes to approve his contract in January.
