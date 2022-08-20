Burglaries
Hunting/Fishing equipment/supplies $150 stolen musical instruments $300. A burglary report was made in the 800 block of Charles.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 5:41 am
Assault
A Baytown officer was dispatched to the 2500 block of E. James Ave. at a school bus stop in reference to a young Black female who was seen hitting on another young Black female.
A subject was arrested in the 800 block of Charles Pl. for Assault-Family Violence.
An Assault-Family Violence report was taken in the 100 block of Center St.
Thefts
Stolen credit/debit cards $50 Stolen jewelry/precious metals/gems $100 Stolen jewlery/precious metals/gems $250 Stolen jewelry/precious metals/gems $900 Stolen clothes, furs $100 Stolen negotiable instruments $50 Stolen jewelry/precious metals/gems $900 Stolen jewelry/precious metals/gems $250. Burglary of a M/V was reported at the 1300 block of Bob Smith Rd.
A theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of Harvey Blvd.
A burglary of a coin operated machine was reported in the 3000 block of Massey Tompkins.
A vehicle was burglarized in the 1500 block of N. Alexander Dr., Walgreens parking lot. A purse was stolen from the vehicle. The offender’s vehicle was a Black SUV type vehicle. The back window was covered with plastic.
A theft was reported in the 6300 block of Garth Rd. Stolen, a bottle of liquor.
Traffic offenses
A hit and run accident occurred in the 900 block of N. Alexander Dr. The fleeing vehicle was located in the 500 clock of E. Defee Ave. The female driver was arrested for an outstanding Harris County DWI warrant.
Drug/Narcotics
A male subject was arrested evading in a motor vehicle and a drug related offense in the 100 block of One Oak Dr. Seized Drugs: Amphetamines/Methamphetamies 7.40 gram.
Fraud
Stolen money $10,021: Fraud was reported in the 400 block of W. Baker Rd.
Kidnapping/Abduction
An attempted abduction was reported in the 4900 Block of Mill Creek.
Stolen Vehicle
A vehicle stolen out of another agency was recovered in the 2800 block of Bay Oaks Harbor.
