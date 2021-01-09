The Crosby Cougars (12-3) are headed to the 5A state championship game after defeating Liberty Hill (12-1) 62-61 by stopping a 2-pt conversion attempt in OT at Bryan Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.
The Cougars will play for the state championship against Aledo (12-1) at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15 at AT&T Stadium.
Crosby has now defeated four previously undefeated teams to reach the title game.
Aledo advances to the state championship for the fifth straight season
The Bearcats are two-time defending champs and have won a UIL state record nine football titles. It’s the 10th time in 12 years Aledo will play for the championship.
