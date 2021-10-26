Baytown financial advisor retires

After 27 dedicated years to his clients and the greater Baytown area, Stephen Takach, financial advisor at Edward Jones has retired. He decided that it was time that he took the same retirement advice he has passed along to so many of you and put it to use in his own life. An intimate dinner with a handful of Edward Jones financial advisors and their spouses was held to celebrate Stephen and all he has accomplished. From left, in the bottom row, arePatty Spradley, Holly Takach, Laura Brower, Stephen Takach, Tami Klibert and Diane Stell. In the back row are Kaylan Gaynor, Travis Gaynor, Bill Brower, David Spradley, Terri Williams, Sandy Williams, Randy Klibert, Dan Stell, Aric Boullion and Emily Boullion.
