Area sports calendar Baytown Sun Sports Staff Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Dec. 10Lee College Basketballl -- Home vs Kilgore College, 4Boys Basketball – Anahuac at Hardin-Jefferson tournament. TBA Tuesday, Dec. 13Boys Basketball - Dayton at Sterling, 7; Warren at Anahuac, 7:30; GCM at Jersey Village, 7Girls Basketball - Warren at Anahuac, 6*; BCA at Alvin Living Stones, 6:30; PA Memorial at Lee, 7*; Sterling at Nederland, 7; BH at Crosby, 7*; Lumberton at Dayton, 7Girls Soccer – Crosby at C.E. King, 7:30; Humble at Sterling, 7:30 Wednesday, Dec. 14Boys Basketball - Galveston Ball at BH, 7 Thursday, Dec. 15Boys Basketball - Lee at HISD TourneyGirls Basketball – Memorial Lutheran School at BCA, 7 Friday, Dec. 16Boys Basketball - Lee at HISD Tourney, TBA; Porter at BH, 5:30; Anahuac at Hamshire Fannett, 7; Girls Basketball - Lee at BH, 7*; Crosby at Sterling, 7*; Dayton at Livingston, 7 Saturday, Dec. 17Boys Basketball – Lee at HISD Tourney, TBAGirls Soccer – North Shore at Crosby, noonSwimming – Crosby at Friendswood Christmas Classic Monday, Dec. 19Girls Basketball – Chester at BCA, 6 Tuesday, Dec. 20Boys Basketball - PA Memorial at BH, 3:30*Lee at Sterling*, 7; Splendora at Anahuac, 2; Crosby at PN-G, 7*; (Nederland at GCM, 7*) Girls Basketball - Lee at Sterling, 1*; PN-G at Crosby, 7*; BH at PA Memorial, 7*Girls Soccer – Galena Park at Sterling, 7; Pas Dobie at Crosby, 7:30; Wednesday, Dec. 21Girls Basketball - Anahuac at High Island, 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Lee College University Sport Game Soccer Memorial Bh Hisd Tourney Pa Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Carolyn Jean Akin McDaniel 3 hrs ago James Milton Davis Dec 7, 2022 William Curtis Barrett Dec 7, 2022 Howard Duhon Dec 7, 2022 Laura Ann Sanders Woods Dec 7, 2022 Michael Carter Rose Updated Dec 7, 2022 Sun Weekly Survey Have you already mailed your out-of-town holiday gifts? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News 8-5A honors Barbers Hill’s Malone as top newcomer 10-3A All-District Team named Five Baytown Christian players earn six-man All-State salute Navigators take down Tyler 86-73 in hoops action Area sports calendar Lady Panthers dominate field at High Island tourney Sleigh bells jingling as swim meet gets silly Senac, Refiner of the Year Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarket Street welcomes Big Pappa’s SmokehousePolice Beat - Major CrashOngoing dispute leads to Mont Belvieu stabbingFormer GCCISD substitute accused of inappropriate photoGotta love a parade to start ChristmasPolice Beat - Evading ArrestRollover accident Main at RollingbrookPublic meets, greets Baytown city manager candidatesSleigh bells jingling as swim meet gets sillyPublic Meet-n-Greet for four Baytown city manager finalists Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter To The Editor - Who do you trust to impart the news? Nov 30, 2022 0 Praises for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital - Letter to the Editor Nov 28, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor: City of Baytown, you need to do better!!! Nov 25, 2022 0 Thankful - Letter from the Editor Updated Nov 23, 2022 0 City of Baytown, you need to do better!!! Nov 18, 2022 0 ‘You can’t fix stupid’ - Letter to the editor Nov 14, 2022 0 Off the rails - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Thankful - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads Hiring a First Class Manual Dec 8, 2022 Multi-Family Sale 8331 Mandalay Bay Dec 8, 2022 1-bedroom, stove, fridge, & all $800 Dec 8, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.