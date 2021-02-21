A boil water order for the City of Baytown was rescinded Sunday.
City officials said the public water system had taken the necessary steps to restore the water’s quality and had provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with lab results that indicated the water no longer requires boiling.
The boil water notice was issued Feb. 16 in the wake of the winter storm that left many without power and without water when the Baytown Area Water Authority Water Treatment Plant went offline.
City officials said system pressures have been stable at greater than 35 psi for the last 24 hours and are continuing to increase.
“All bacteriological samples collected confirmed that the City of Baytown is currently meeting state water quality standards,” Alice Jauregui, city spokeswoman, said.
Updates are available on the city’s Facebook page, the SwiftReach emergency notification system, and press releases. If you have not registered for the SwiftReach system, visit www.baytown.org/197/Emergency-Management and click the “Sign up for SwiftReach” link.
Houston, Galveston, Katy, Deer Park and Bellaire also lifted boil orders Sunday.
For a full list from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, visit https://www.tceq.texas.gov/downloads/response/temporary-suspension-of-rules-due-to-severe-weather/boil-water-notice-list.pdf.
