Alzheimer’s Support Group Aug 6, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Alzheimer’s Association Baytown Caregivers Support Group will meet Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the second floor library of the Waterford, 901 W. Baker Rd.For information , contact Ward Roberson, 281-610-5637. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alzheimer's Association Baytown Caregivers Support Group Support Group Sociology Ward Library Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - August 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Ivory Lee Kelley Updated 3 hrs ago Winifred Kay Wilson Parker 3 hrs ago Brenda Robinson Johnson Updated 3 hrs ago Franklin Danis Krampota 4 hrs ago Mary Elizabeth Davis Updated 3 hrs ago Ivory Lee Kelley Aug 4, 2022 George Barry Rector Aug 3, 2022 Marian McClain LeBouf Aug 3, 2022 Bobby Lee Jones Aug 3, 2022 Elfriede (Frieda) Sessions Updated 15 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey In the 2024 presidential election, which describes your thoughts best: You voted: President Biden winning second term would be the worst thing that could happen. Former President Trump winning for a second time would be the worst thing that could happen. The country needs better candidates than these two for president. No opinion Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News ExxonMobil celebrates 40 years in Mont Belvieu Board looks ahead for Stallworth MDD approves $40K improvement grant for batting cage business MDD passes $8 M budget Hotel/convention center still on schedule, officials say Goose Creek CISD lunch prices announced Nurse seeks $1 million in trucking accident Town Square nearly ready for active fall, winter Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCandidates sign up for local racesGoose Creek honors 40-year employeeRemembering James Edward Eames, longtime resident of BaytownSteven Ray GanttShirley Holder BoyettKenneth Alphonce SchefflerLC (The Hawk) Greer Jr.Marian McClain LeBoufElfriede (Frieda) SessionsGC graduations back at Stallworth Stadium Images Videos CommentedHow will we measure up? (3)“If you had to vote for a Republican candidate for president this week, who would it be?” (2)Something to think about (1)Babin betrayed Baytown voters (1)Jan. 6 probe a waste of time, money (1)Record heat waves (1)I don’t think so! (1)Hideous practice (1) Letters to the Editor Fundamental changes Jul 30, 2022 0 It wasn’t like this under Trump ... Jul 30, 2022 0 Jan. 6 probe a waste of time, money Jul 30, 2022 1 Unneeded name changes Jul 26, 2022 0 2nd Amendment rights & wrongs Jul 26, 2022 0 Don’t pay nearly enough Jul 23, 2022 0 Dems caused this disaster Jul 23, 2022 0 Record heat waves Jul 23, 2022 1 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email david.bloom@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads Tanglewildes Community Garage Sale Aug 4, 2022 Recently installed gutters for Aug 2, 2022 3/2/2 $1,765/mn 1st & last month $1,765 Aug 2, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.