A 44-year-old Baytown man, Christopher Holloway, was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly hitting another man with a tool handle after an altercation in the 3400 block of Lantern Lane about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said that the two men got into a fight and Holloway reportedly left, got the weapon, and returned, then struck the other man with it.
The victim was flown to Houston where he was listed in stable condition, she said.
Holloway was taken to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for treatment then to jail, she said.
Road rage
A vehicle reportedly struck a motorcycle during a roadway confrontation in the 2000 block of Ward Road about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Fernandez said two men on motorcycles reported that a Toyota Tacoma passed them and the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Christopher Chance, made an obscene gesture and nearly hit them as he passed.
The motorcycle riders tried to catch up with the vehicle and when they got close, the Toyota slowed down and hit one of the motorcycles.
The driver of the struck motorcycle was treated at the scene by EMS, she said.
Chance was located and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Evading
The driver of a lifted Chevrolet Silverado was able to evade a police officer who witnessed the vehicle making an unsafe turn and nearly causing an accident about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Fernandez said officers pursued the vehicle, but called off the pursuit for safety.
It was later found unoccupied and towed.
Runaway
A 15-year-old girl identified as Lily Hall was reported as a runaway late Thursday night.
Fernandez said the only description currently available is that she is about 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie and bleached light blue jeans.
Burglaries
• Clothing and other items were reported stolen from two neighboring houses belonging to the same person in the 200 block of East James Avenue Wednesday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 Wednesday.
• A building burglary was reported in the 800 block of Bowie Street Wednesday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 4400 block of North Highway 146 Thursday.
• A gun was reported stolen in the 200 block of West Lobit Avenue Thursday.
Thefts
• A trailer was reported stolen in the 3000 block of North Main Street Wednesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3800 block of West Baker Road Wednesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4600 block of Burning Tree Drive early Thursday morning.
