If time is getting away from you and you’re feeling unprepared for Christmas, come visit the Last Stop Christmas Shop Holiday Market hosted by City of Baytown Parks and Recreation. The first of its kind holiday market will take place, rain or shine, on Saturday, December 17 from 10 am-2 pm at Bicentennial Park.
With more than 45 vendors, shoppers will have a variety of unique gifts to choose from while also supporting small, local businesses. Many of the vendors from the Baytown Farmers Market will be participating in this holiday market, along with additional new vendors to visit. The vendors will be situated along the concrete path throughout the park so that wheelchairs will have accessibility to shopping as well.
Children will have their own designated shopping booth where Baytown Parks and Recreation team members will help them pick out gifts for their loved ones. Prices will range from $5 to $25 with free gift bags available.
Kyle Frye, Parks and Recreation Superintendent, said, “What I’m excited about, is that we’ve asked our food vendors to provide a brunch style menu for this event. I don’t think we’ve ever done that at one of our events before, so I hope everyone enjoys it.”
The CrepeXscape will be providing crepes of all flavors, the Alpha Omega Bait Shop is set to serve Texas Taiyaki Waffles in the shape of fish, and Taqueria Bravo will provide Mexican tacos. Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee will also be there to serve coffee and hot chocolate.
Dress up the family in your holiday outfits because there will be plenty of photo opportunities. Come get your free photo with Santa that will be printed for you to take home. The Grinch will also be there to take selfies with you. In addition to the free photo opportunities, there will be professional photographers with booths offering on-the-spot holiday photos that you can buy.A holiday market wouldn’t be complete without some fun. There will be children’s inflatables that will be set up throughout the park and shopping vendors for a chance for the little ones to play. Amongst all the food, fun, and shopping will be the Houston Skyline Band playing more than 50 holiday songs with their 10-piece band. Bring a lawn chair and relax for a moment between shopping ventures and listen to a talented team of musicians and vocalists.
Robyn Howell, Special Events and Programs Coordinator, said, “We have had so much interest in the Last Stop Christmas Stop. With all the things for the kids to do, I definitely think this will be an annual event.”
The Last Stop Christmas Shop is truly the last stop you need to make before Christmas! To find out more, visit www.baytown.org/events.
