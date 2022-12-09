If time is getting away from you and you’re feeling unprepared for Christmas, come visit the Last Stop Christmas Shop Holiday Market hosted by City of Baytown Parks and Recreation. The first of its kind holiday market will take place, rain or shine, on Saturday, December 17 from 10 am-2 pm at Bicentennial Park.

 With more than 45 vendors, shoppers will have a variety of unique gifts to choose from while also supporting small, local businesses. Many of the vendors from the Baytown Farmers Market will be participating in this holiday market, along with additional new vendors to visit. The vendors will be situated along the concrete path throughout the park so that wheelchairs will have accessibility to shopping as well.

