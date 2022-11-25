Area sports calendar Baytown Sun Sports Staff Nov 25, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Area Sports Calendar Saturday, Nov. 26Boys Basketball - Anahuac at Liberty, 10 a.m.; Dayton at Northbrook, 1Girls Basketball - Anahuac at HD, noon Tuesday, Nov. 29Boys Basketball - Lee at Waltrip, 6; Pasadena at Sterling, 7; Crosby at Dekaney, 7; Sam Rayburn at Anahuac, 7:30Girls Basketball - Chinquapin at BCA, 5; Crosby at Dayton, 6:30; Brenham at GCM, 7; BH at Splendora, 7 Sterling at Klein Collins, 7 Wednesday, Nov. 30Lee College Basketball – at Bossier Parish College, 7 Thursday, Dec. 1Boys Basketball - Lee at Needville Tourney; Anahuac at Teresa Weatherspoon Classic; Crosby at Clear Creek Tourney Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Anahuac Tourney Area Calendar Dayton Lee Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries George Lertin Sarver, Jr. Nov 23, 2022 Sun Weekly Survey Have you started your holiday shopping? You voted: Yes No I am a Christmas Eve shopper. No opinion Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News BCA season his Bracken roadblock third year in row The giving season - Goodfellows Celebrate Christmas on Texas Avenue Dec. 3-4 ’Tis the season for community giving Ranger runners earn academic all-state awards Baytown City Council briefs Need a Christmas tree? St. John’s sale is here Council reconsiders, approves MUD expansion Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHopper teacher one of three arrested for child abuseChambers County grand jury issues new indictments in child sex caseSteven (Paul) MajorsWilson already at work in District 23Ice Rink opening Nov. 25Strong Timberview finish ends BH seasonChambers deputies nab bank robbery suspectAnderson’s 8th TD lifts BCA to semisMary Jean Webb Alexander GunnPolice beat – Couple robbed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: City of Baytown, you need to do better!!! 5 hrs ago 0 Thankful - Letter from the Editor Updated Nov 23, 2022 0 City of Baytown, you need to do better!!! Nov 18, 2022 0 ‘You can’t fix stupid’ - Letter to the editor Nov 14, 2022 0 Off the rails - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Thankful - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Yours in service - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 In support of Graham Nov 7, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads 2 Bed/2 Bath, 1100 sq ft, $1,300 Nov 24, 2022 Baytown 2/1 for lease $850/mn + Nov 24, 2022 Crosby-3001 Holy Rd. 2/2, CAH, Nov 24, 2022
