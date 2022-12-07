Letters to Santa

Get your letters to Santa Claus to The Baytown Sun by Friday, so the elves can start working on filling those orders in time for Christmas.

Deliver the letters to The Baytown Sun, 1301 Memorial Drive, email to: sunnews@baytownsun.com or call us and we can pick them up from your school if you let the elves know they are ready.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.