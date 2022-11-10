Quick Quack to Provide a Free Car Wash to all Veterans and Active-Duty Military on Veterans Day
Quick Quack Car Wash will honor veterans and active-duty military on Friday, November 11, 2022, at all Quick Quack Car Wash locations. Veterans can stop by during hours of operation to receive a top wash for free.
“We encourage everyone to tell a local veteran to stop by any Quick Quack Car Wash to enjoy a free wash on us this Veterans Day,” said Kristen Jensen, Marketing Specialist. “And to help us in thanking them for their service.”
Annually, Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates veterans by giving away free car washes to thank them for their dedication and service to our country. Quick Quack will offer the top wash to all active-duty military personnel and veterans who ask for it or let the cashiers know they served or are currently serving, no proof of I.D. necessary.
“We salute and thank the brave men and women who have served our country, including the many who work at Quick Quack Car Wash” said Amaris Garcia, Director of Marketing & Public Relations. “This has been an annual tradition for us, and we look forward to this as a way to thank our veterans and to show our appreciation to the courageous heroes in our community.”
Quick Quack Car Wash is part of the Grace for Vets international program that unites the car wash industry in honoring veterans in each community with a free car wash. To find a location closest to you, visit www.dontdrivedirty.com.
