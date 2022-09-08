Gifts to Sterling Municipal Library honored the memory of the following persons during recent weeks:
MEMORIALS
TOMMYE GLYNN CLARK: “New Design Rules: How to Decorate and Renovate from Start to Finish,” “The Kindred Life: Stories and Recipes to Cultivate a Life of Connections” and “Changing with the Tides: Poetry” from Reflection HOA
JOHN TLER FLYNT: “The Commanders: The Leadership Journeys of George Patton, Bernard Montgomery and Erwin Rommel” from Ted and Yvonne Troutman
JACKIE LYNN KILLOUGH: “The Story of Your Dog: A Straightforward Guide to a Complicated Animal” and “Good Inside A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” from Andrea Rassler
MARIAN LEBOUF: “The Homesteader’s Guide to Growing Herbs,” “Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics” and “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files” from Dr. George Platt
FLOYD PURSEL: “Island Infernos: The US Army’s Pacific War Odyssey, 1944” from Ted Troutman Family
MARY ECHOLS STEWART: “Amelia Bedelia and Friends Mind Their Manners” (for the Children’s Collection) from Randy and Suzanne Armstrong; “Making History: The Storytellers Who Shaped the Past,” “Wild Maps for Curious Minds: 100 Ways to See the Natural World,” “100 Cities, 5000 Ideas: Where to Go, What to See, What to Do” and “Tutankhamun’s Trumpet: Ancient Egypt in 100 Objects from the Boy-king’s Tomb” from Sidney Faust
HONORARIUM
PAULINE PLOCHECK, in celebration of her 100th Birthday: “New Heirloom Garden: Designs, Recipes and Heirloom Plants for Cooks who Love to Garden” from Dirt Gardner’s Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.