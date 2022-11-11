Keynote speaker Chaplain (Colonel) John D. Laing collects Bibles associated with various wars and brought one that was carried by a soldier into battle in World War II. It was one of the famous “heart-shield” metal-covered Bibles that saved a soldier’s life when he carried it in his breast pocket because it prevented a bullet from piercing his heart.
Keynote speaker Chaplain (Colonel) John D. Laing collects Bibles associated with various wars and brought one that was carried by a soldier into battle in World War II. It was one of the famous “heart-shield” metal-covered Bibles that saved a soldier’s life when he carried it in his breast pocket because it prevented a bullet from piercing his heart.
VFW Post 912, along with the City of Baytown, held their annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market Street.
The Baytown Veterans Ceremonial Guard presented the colors. Chaplain (Col.) Calvin Dixon, USAF (retired) gave the invocation followed by a heartfelt performance of the National Anthem by Jeannette Guerra.
Jerry Johnson, past commander for the post, welcomed attendees saying that today, across the nation, patriotic Americans were gathering and remembering the gallant sacrifices of our veterans.
“As a grateful people, we must continue to do all we can to ensure our veterans get the benefits and recognition they have earned and deserve,” he said. “Let us resolve right now, today, to do these things with a renewed sense of purpose and gratitude”.
City of Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo told the crowd they should recognize those who have served, and not just on Veterans Day, but all year long.
The guest speaker was Chaplain (Colonel) John D. Laing, Senior Army Chaplain and Joint Forces Command Chaplain for the Texas Military Department. He has served since 1986 and has mobilized for homeland security, disaster response and wartime missions. He has served at every level in the Army Chaplaincy from battalion chaplain, to brigade chaplain, to his current position representing a two-star General. Laing said he was honored to be in Baytown to share his thoughts as we honor our veterans.
He urged us to not allow ourselves to get bogged down with the details of the meaning of Veterans Day, but suggested that we expand our vision of the celebrations. He asked that we not correct people who say that Veterans Day is to only honor those who have served and not those who have fallen.
“The majority of us veterans who have lost fellow soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines think first of our fallen buddies on Veterans Day, for the fallen are, to be sure, vets. If the very persons that are to be honored on Veterans Day are not offended by the mention of the fallen or by the supposed conflation of Veterans and Memorial Days, then perhaps we shouldn’t either.”
He reminded us of the sacrifices the families of veterans make and believes they should be honored on Veterans Day as well.
“If you see a service member in uniform out with his/her family, thank the whole family for their service,” stated Laing. “Family members endure not only the fears, but the inevitable challenges that come with one member of the team gone.”
Laing expressed his hopes that maybe one day there will be no more wars.
“We look forward to that day with hopeful, faithful expectation, longing for God to establish His kingdom on earth, as it is in heaven. But faith also recognizes that until that day, evil men will do evil things. And as long as they do so, we need a military to restrain evil and the United States armed forces stand ready to stand in the gap between them and us,” he concluded. “Until that day, may God continue to bless our militaries with success, may God continue to bless us with freedom, may God bless our veterans and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.