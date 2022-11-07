The turn of Autumn signals the start of flu and cold season and Covid winter No.3.
Now is the time to get serious about immune health. Four things you can do to get ready for
Fall and Winter surges.
EXERCISE can bolster your health and reduce your susceptibility to disease. If you take a
brisk walk, at least twenty minutes, one day a week, you’re better off than those who did none. Exercise stimulates immune cells to “patrol the body” for virus-infected cells so that it can identify and eliminate them.
REST is also important. If you’re feeling unwell or constantly tired, it might be time to
slow down. Not getting six to eight hours of quality sleep will aggravate stress and destroy
your immune health.
Follow a healthy DIET such as brightly colored fruits and vegetables – berries, citrus fruits, red cabbage and kale. Cigarette smoke and alcohol can suppress your immune system.
Limit yourself to two drinks a day for men and one for women. There’s not much data to support the use of supplements to boost your immunity.
Get SHOTS! A flu shot and Covid booster shot may be the most important thing that
people can do because flu and Covid-19 cases will almost certainly go up this fall and winter.
Also good hygiene and staying home when you have symptoms. Continuing your job, going to school, participating in parties and crowded activities just increases exposure and the possibility of transmission to other people.
These are behaviors that will minimize spending the winter in your sick bed.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Contact her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com
