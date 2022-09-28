Dr. Steven Wade Richard Sr., who is a product of the once all-black community of McNair, will be honored on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., along with his wife, First Lady Shelia Richard, for 30 years of ministry and community service. Festivities will take place at Las Vias located at 1104 N. Main Street in Baytown.    

Dr. Richard received his formal education from the original all-black Harlem Elementary School previously located on Broad Street in McNair, and subsequently attended Highlands Junior High School and he graduated from Baytown Ross S. Sterling High School in 1979. 

