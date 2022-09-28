Dr. Steven Wade Richard Sr., who is a product of the once all-black community of McNair, will be honored on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., along with his wife, First Lady Shelia Richard, for 30 years of ministry and community service. Festivities will take place at Las Vias located at 1104 N. Main Street in Baytown.
Dr. Richard received his formal education from the original all-black Harlem Elementary School previously located on Broad Street in McNair, and subsequently attended Highlands Junior High School and he graduated from Baytown Ross S. Sterling High School in 1979.
After graduating high school, he served a stint in the United States Army and obtained the rank of sergeant. He was honorable discharge in 1985 from the Schofield Barracks Military Base in Hawaii. Upon his discharge from the military, his experience in communications and electronics enabled him to obtain employment with major companies, such as IBM and NASA. During this time, he also became an active member in ministry at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of McNair, under the leadership of Bishop Sherman Gray Jr.
He also began attending the College of Biblical Studies (CBS), where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies; and later matriculating to Dallas Theological Seminary (DTS) where he obtained both a Master of Arts in Christian Leadership and a Doctor of Educational Ministry (DMin) with an emphasis in Leadership Development.
During his studies, for seven years, beginning in 1992, he served full-time, as the senior pastor, at Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church, in Baytown. In 1999, he was led to found Fellowship Community Baptist Church, where he still currently serves as the senior pastor.
His tenure at Fellowship has included various accomplishments such as the growth of youth and young adult ministries, affordable childcare, and tutoring programs such as the Academic Mentoring Program and FootPrint Academy (both of which were originally spearheaded by his wife Shelia Richard, a now retired, certified schoolteacher), and hosting clothing and food drives to support various ministries and those in need throughout the community.
Dr. Richard is a member of the African American Pastors Council, Southern Baptist General Convention of Texas, and San Jacinto Baptist Association.
He, and his wife of 40 years, Shelia A. Richard, still currently reside in Baytown and their union has produced three children: Tiffany N. Hooper (Ron Hooper) of Pearland, TX; Olivia D. LaChapelle (Paul LaChapelle) of Houston; and Steven W. Richard Jr. of Baytown. In addition, they have two grandchildren, Madison and Mia Hooper, along with a grandson due this winter 2022.
His hobbies include fishing, football, basketball, hanging with his family (especially the grandbabies), and studying the bible.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown
